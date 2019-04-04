Tesla vehicles can change lanes without asking permission

Today, Tesla takes a further step towards the future of independent driving: the new mode allows its vehicles to decide when to change lane without even asking the driver's permission.

Until recently, you just had to get into a lane and activate Tesla's autopilot mode to allow him to keep the vehicle in the same lane at a safe distance from its predecessor, proactively asking the pilot to confirm before making any lane changes. However, the new Tesla software update will change this last detail. The driver can choose whether or not to consider the authorization unnecessary and in this way your car can change lane independently when it deems it appropriate.

This is way more awesome than it might sound https://t.co/iHbczo6m1E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2019

Tesla's new press release describes the update as follows: "In the autopilot settings menu, the driver can press the Customize Navigation button which will display three additional settings: Enable at the start of each trip, Request Lane Change Confirmation and Lane Change Notification. If the driver selects "No" to request confirmation of lane change, the car can do so automatically without asking for any permission. Drivers can also choose to be warned of an imminent lane change by receiving an audible and visual signal."

According to Tesla, the new system has already been tested internally and with some drivers belonging to the Early Access program, which have traveled half a million miles. The functionality is already rolling out for US customers starting today and, according to the manufacturer, "will be introduced in other markets in the future as soon as you receive a regulatory approval".

Are you in favor of Tesla's new self-driving system?