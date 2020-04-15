The Teufel Boomster Go is a robust Bluetooth speaker that does stereo

Your search for a rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker might have come to an end with the Teufel Boomster Go. In our review, the Boomster Go proved to be suitable for parties, especially when two of them are synchronized simultaneously to deliver stereo audio. Let us see whether the asking price is worth the performance delivered, and whether there are any other comparable alternatives.

With a rubberized housing the offers additional shock protection, an IPX7-certified waterproof housing, a carrying strap and a GoPro-compatible thread (0.25-inches) makes it easy to attach the Boomster Go to just about anything: from your bicycle to your belt, tripod or backpack. If it were not for the coronavirus pandemic, we would be in a park armed with speakers like the Teufel Boomster Go, enjoying the beautiful outdoors and a sizzling barbecue with our family and friends while rocking to our favorite tunes.

The cool-looking Boomster Go wants to hang out with you. / © AndroidPIT

Based on its description for the Teufel Boomster Go in online stores, it is available in five colors: Night Black, Sand White, Space Blue, Ivy Green, and Coral Red, retailing for €99 ($108) each, with a 20 percent discount until April 15. This translates to a savings of €39.60 ($43.20) if you decide to settle for a stereo setup that comprises of two Boomster Go Bluetooth speakers for €160 ($174.60).

The back features a GoPro-compatible thread that allows you to attach it virtually everywhere. / © AndroidPIT

Using the Teufel Boomster Go is a very intuitive experience. Similar to just about any other Bluetooth speaker worth its salt, all you need to do is to hold down the Bluetooth button for a few seconds. This will kickstart the pairing mode, where you can then look for the Boomster Go in your smartphone/iPad/PC/notebook's Bluetooth menu. When the LED flashes, this means the Teufel Boomster Go is in pairing mode; if the LED is lit, a Bluetooth connection has been established.

Once connected, the Boomster Go will be able to recognize the host device for future use. Should you decide to turn it off and then on again later, it will attempt to reconnect, otherwise it will move to the next known paired Bluetooth device on its list. In the event where several previously paired devices are in the vicinity, it might not pair to any and you would do well to go through the pairing procedure all over again. Of course, this happens with other Bluetooth devices, so it is more or less expected.

A Bose Soundlink Mini 2 might prove to be a decent solution to this conundrum, as it allows you to switch between source devices via the Bluetooth button, where a voice alert will inform you of which particular device that is.

LEDs depict the battery level and Bluetooth status of the Teufel Boomster Go. / © AndroidPIT

Two is better than one

What then makes the Teufel Boomster Go a unique proposition? Its unique selling point would be synchronized stereo playback through coupling. The user manual describes this process under the "TWS: True Wireless Stereo" segment. You do need to jump through a few hoops with the coupling process, but the result is well worth your effort.

The plastic control buttons are located on top of the speaker grill. / © AndroidPIT

However, TWS coupling can be a cumbersome process since it needs to be repeated every single time.

Place the Boomster Go speakers within 10m of each other

Pair speaker A to the smartphone/PC/notebook/iPad/etc.

Press the Bluetooth + Plus buttons simultaneously on speaker A for approximately 3 seconds

Turn on speaker B and enter pairing mode

After the coupling, connect your source device to speaker A. Now both devices will play back the same music in stereo

This ought to ensure the Boomster Go now works in stereo mode. As to which of the two speakers is the left and right channel respectively, you will only be able to figure it out after listening to the tunes that pump out of it or through this YouTube video (spoiler: its loudspeaker A):