The best Bluetooth headsets for sports in 2019

Listening to music during our sports sessions has become a habit. But if you want to avoid unpleasant surprises and enjoy good sound quality, it is important to choose the right Bluetooth headphones. In this article, we have prepared a short selection of the best Bluetooth headsets for sports on the market in 2019.

A wide range of products and services

Due to the success of Apple Airpods and the removal of the mini-jack plug on many smartphones, the Bluetooth headphone market has recently taken off. The number of references available on the market is therefore enormous, so we have focused only on several models that offer the best value for money.

Of course, finding the best smartphone headphones is a very subjective and personal choice. Audio quality requirements vary from user to user. The type of headphones is also important: true wireless or wireless. It is a question of comfort but also of maintenance, some users do not appreciate true wireless because of their fear of losing them. Waterproofness (including its degree of water resistance) is also an important criterion to consider if you want to use the headphones in special circumstances. You should therefore pay particular attention to the level of IP certification.

In any case, unless you are in a hurry, I advise you to wait for Amazon Prime Day, which usually sees some good headphone offers appear:

Anker Sound Spirit Pro Pro

Anker's Soundcore Spirit Pro offers an excellent price-quality ratio. Comfort and IP68 certification make it possible to use these wireless headphones for all types of sports activities, even over time, the headphones remain very comfortable and secure in the ear. Autonomy is also one of the good points with almost 10 hours of listening time.

Of course, the headphones do not stand out particularly for their performance but for their price, they offer a decent and better musical experience than many of its competitors.In the absence of an active noise reduction system, the headphones, by design, also isolate rather well from ambient noise. In short, an option to consider for anyone looking for simple in-ear headphones for sports without breaking the bank.

Anker Sound Spirit Pro has a magnetic system for storing them. AndroidPIT

Key features

Wireless headphones

Attractive price

Water resistance IP 68

Anker Spirit Pro Customer reviews $ 48 . 99 Check Offer

Sony WF-SP700N

The Sony WF-SP700N headphones (WF for WireFree, SP for SplashProof and N for Noise Cancelling) are essentially the sporty version of its WF-1000X headset. An interesting feature of these headphones is the Ambient Awareness feature, which provides active noise reduction, so this technology blocks all sources of distraction during your workouts.

Comfortable during sports sessions, Sony's true wireless headphones also offer good sound quality for which you won't be disappointed overall, given their price. We will simply regret an application that is not necessarily very intuitive for the sport and an overall average autonomy compared to its competitors.

True wireless noise reduction. AndroidPIT

Key features

True wireless headphones

Active noise reduction

Water resistance IPX4

Jabra Elite Active 65t

Evolution of the Elite 65t model, the Jabra Elite Active 65t is the Danish manufacturer's sports model as it has IP56 certification for perspiration resistance. For the rest, the differences between the two models are quite thin. The headphones retain the same qualities, namely very good sound quality, excellent comfort (including during sports sessions), attractive design and ease of use, especially when paired with your smartphone.

An accelerometer is also included on the Jabra Elite Active 65t, giving you additional information about your efforts via the mobile application, available free of charge on Android and iOS. The headphones are closer to the features offered by JBL's Under Armour Sport Wireless.