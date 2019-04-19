Maybe you think it's time to get back into sports? Saying it is good, doing it is better. But due to lack of time (or will), it's not always easy to adapt your schedule to go running, so why not settle for your smartphone screen? Here's a selection of the best sports games on Android. Unfortunately, you will not benefit from the positive effects of sport on your health, but you will have just as much fun.

FIFA Soccer If you are a big fan of soccer, you probably know about this. FIFA Soccer is a good game series that benefits from the full partnership with the official football association. The gameplay is quite pleasant, it may take a few minutes to get familiar with the controls but it remains very simple overall. Find more than 10,000 players from more than 500 licensed teams, win cups, make transfers... it's a complete experience. However, there are two major flaws: the first is the need to be always connected to the Internet, the second is the size of the application itself, which requires the installation of new data once the application is downloaded (about 1GB).

Business model: free with in-app purchases Zombies, Run! If you want to reconcile play with actual sport, then this one is for you. The principle is simple: you have to run away to escape the zombies that are hunting for you. Just start running and let the sound of the game guide you. It can get scary! If you don't like running without a goal, then this can help gamify your experience and have some more fun with your exercise.

Business model: free with in-app purchases Zombies, Run! (Free)

Business model: free with in-app purchases Zombies, Run! (Free) PES CLUB MANAGER PES Club Manager is for those who prefer to wear the coach's cap rather than those who like to run on the field. The first thing to do is to start your club and then find a player to start. Then you can start to take an interest in the championship: train your players, manage your sponsors, be strategic. It's a good application to see football differently.

Business model: free with in-app purchases NBA 2K19 Basketball fans can't miss NBA2K's new album. NBA 2K19 for mobile offers new features, including a new story mode. The gameplay has also been improved with simpler controls. Compared to previous years, the progression is much easier than previous versions and requires less hand to pocket, but the game has some drawbacks that may discourage some players, such as the lack of multiplayer mode.

Business model: free with in-app purchases You can download this game from the Play Store

Business model: free with in-app purchases You can download this game from the Play Store 8 Ball Pool Miniclip made this game and the least we can say is that it is as good as it is popular. You can hone your skills in the training arena, once you get to the level you will be able to defeat players from all over the world in 1-on-1 or by participating in tournaments to win exclusive trophies and billiard cues! Of course, if your friends also play this game, you can easily challenge them with your Miniclip or Facebook account. Another interesting feature: the opponents are of an equivalent skill level, so as to ensure a fair challenge. 8 Ball pool also allows you to customize your table and cue. You earn chips as you go along, which will allow you to enter higher level games where the stakes are higher, or to buy new items in the shop.

Business model: free with in-app purchases 8 Ball Pool Rugby manager Just like PES CLUB MANAGER, this game aims to make you a real manager of your team. Don't imagine that you will be able to play a specific player, or lead your players manually on the field, this is about strategy and preparation. One great strength of the game for some: the game is multiplayer and is also available on a web browser. You're in charge of the team. / © AndroidPIT (screenshot) Business model: free with microtransactions Rugby Manager Grand Mountain Adventure If skiing doesn't suit the season, you will always be able to do it virtually any time of year. This open-world skiing game offers five mountain resorts to explore (only the first one is free, the others will have to be paid for). To put it simply, it's like being in a ski resort. You can do all the runs or go off-piste. Many figures and challenges are on the menu. However, a word of advice: beware of avalanches and bears!