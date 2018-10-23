The best tablet of 2018: coming soon

It seems that this year all manufacturers have agreed to release their new tech in October. To close this round of events Apple is preparing to release the new MacBook and what will be the best tablet of 2018, the iPad Pro. Yes, we have to admit that when it comes to tablets, it is difficult to get the better of Apple.

Have you ever heard of OSIRIS? Choose “Yes, I have!” or “Never heard of it.”. VS 6497 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

30006 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

Apple iPad Pro 2018: a breath of fresh air at the end of October

"There's more in the making" - this is the slogan accompanying the new Apple event scheduled for October 30 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music Howard Gilman Opera House in New York. At 10 AM EDT (2 PM in the UK) the Cupertino team is expected to be on stage presenting the new MacBooks and iPads.

The iPad Pro 2018 will be the main protagonist of the event and the expectations are high. It is rumored that the new tablet will adopt the design of the iPhone X - super slimmed-down bezels, no home button and Face ID for biometric security. The inclusion of face recognition also suggests the presence of Animoji that could, thanks to iCloud, be synchronized with Animojis used on the iPhone.

The trump card will probably be the gesture controls: iOS 12 is expected to bring gestures from the iPhone to the iPad, essential in the absence of a home button.

Appointment with Apple set for October! / © Apple

So far no OLED display is planned for the iPad Pro but the tablet is expected to abandon the lightning connector in favor of a USB-C port. It is not clear whether or not the new iPad will retain the mini headphone jack. It might come in different variants allowing users to choose the version that best suits their needs.

Unlike the latest iPad released earlier this year that chose a lower price in favor of reaching a wider consumer base (including students), the iPad Pro will most likely target professionals, graphic designers and those working with multimedia content. It is a powerful tablet that will try to replace your laptop.

The best tablet of the year?

When it comes to tablets, it's hard not to mention iPads. They are easy to use, yet powerful, and they meet the needs of both casual and advanced users. iPads also have a sleek, minimalist and modern design - it's no wonder they're everywhere.

The Apple iPad Pro 2018 will be no exception. We expect Apple to reach even greater heights in terms of design and to embrace some of the current mobile market trends. There's nothing better than taking features people have already become familiar with from their smartphone and implementing them to a product like a tablet.

Huawei and Samsung are still trying. Have the others given up? / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

It is difficult, if not impossible, to objectively choose a device as the best overall. There always are subjective factors that affect preferences and purchases. On the tablet market, however, Apple reigns supreme thanks to the weak competition offered by Android manufacturers, which in this field, have slowed down to a crawl. Huawei has done a good job with the MediaPad M5, which aims to deliver an immersive multimedia experience, and even Samsung seemingly does not want to give up with the Tab S4. After all, the South Korean company has always had something to say in this area.

The fact remains, however, that when buying an iPad, you are making a safe choice - both performance-wise and in terms of regular software updates. You can be sure that Apple will not drop the tablet after a year and will continue to support it, just like it does with iPhones. When you buy an Android tablet, unfortunately, there is no such certainty.

So have we convinced you to check out the Apple event? What is the best tablet on the market according to you?