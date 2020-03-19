The Honor MagicBook 14 is coming to the UK

Honor is launching the MagicBook 14 in the United Kingdom. Following its global launch in February, the laptop will soon land on the British Isles. The MagicBook 14 will launch on April 7 with prices starting from £549.99.

The Honor MagicBook 14 is a compact, thin and lightweight laptop. The Huawei subsidiary says it is trying to appeal to 'young people on-the-go' with this one. You get up to 10 hours of battery life, a FullView display with an impressive screen-to-body ratio, a powerful core for ultra-fast performance and enhanced graphics, as well as smart interconnectivity between Honor smartphones and the laptop. The new notebook weighs just 1.38kg and is 15.9mm thick. The 56Wh high energy density battery also offers 9.5 hours of local 1080P video playback and 9.4 hours of continuous web browsing, according to the manufacturer.

Honor Magic-Link had been upgraded with more multi-screen collaboration capability, making it easier to work between your smartphone and laptop. You can now do cross-collaboration between an Honor smartphone and the MagicBook 14 with a simple tap. Magic-Link 2.0 allows users to share the smartphone screen and files on the laptop and users can drag, drop and edit their files, using the same keyboard and mouse.

Honor MagicBook 14 hardware

Honor says that rigorous office multi-tasking and heavy gaming will be no problem here. The Honor MagicBook 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U mobile processor with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, and 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM. This should offer smooth performance for even the most complex of tasks. The MagicBook 14 also comes with a PCIe NVMe SSD storage drive that has an up to five times faster reading speed than a standard SATA SSD drive 6.

The aluminum chassis has been redesigned for the MagicBook 14. / © HONOR

Honor MagicBook 14 design

MagicBook 14 features what Honor is calling an 'S-shaped blade design'. Compared to the previous version, the number of blades in the laptop is increased by 49 percent for more effective airflow. Its unique fan blade design reduces noise and increased heat dissipation by up to 38 percent, says Honor, maintaining a comfortable temperature in all environments.

The aluminum chassis is newly designed, with blue chamfered edges and a diamond-cut waistline. A crystalline diamond CNC machine is used to create a decorative beveled edge.

The Honor MagicBook 14 features design traits of the Apple MacBook Air. / © HONOR

There's also a pop-up webcam that is discreetly hidden underneath the camera button on the keyboard as we saw on Huawei's latest line of notebooks, which these companies are both selling as a privacy feature. The 1980

x 1080P fully laminated screen reduces the reflection of light off the LCD panel. That screen, by the way, is on a 180-degree hinge. The idea is that users can set their display at a range of angles, providing a comfortable viewing experience.

Honor MagicBook 14 price and availability

Available in Space Gray and Mystic Silver, the Honor MagicBook 14 will go on sale at Amazon and Argos from April 7, with prices starting from £549.99.

What do you think about the new MagicBook 14? Share your comments below the line.