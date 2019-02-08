Leaked information has revealed that the next Essential device , the Essential PH-2, could include a revolutionary feature: a front camera integrated underneath the display. A feature that could revolutionize smartphone design as we know it, meaning that the days of the notch could be numbered.

According to a set of images created by Essential the selfie camera could be located below the screen, accompanied by a light sensor. When the camera is activated, the screen would become translucent. It is not yet known whether the screen in question will be OLED or LCD.

In the image below you can see a drawing of the design, from a patent recently registered by Essential. We see a camera located in the center of the top edge. There is no mention of the translucency of the screen here, but this detail could have been omitted because the objective of the patent is the fingerprint reader, not the camera.

Image of a patent recently registered by Essential / © SlashGear

Last year we already saw devices with innovative retractable mechanisms to hide the front camera, in an effort to avoid the notch, such as the OPPO Find X and the Vivo NEX. Recent attempts to eliminate notch and improve the screen/body ratio have resulted in devices such as Samsung's Galaxy A8s, which has a punch-hole display camera. Xiaomi, for its part, seems to be working on a design with two holes in the screen. As we can see, manufacturers are struggling to solve the notch dilemma, but so far the results appear to be mixed.

But what's new about the Essential PH-2 is that the camera could be completely hidden underneath the screen, just like the fingerprint readers we've gotten used to with some devices.

What do you think of this new approach? Do you think a feature like this could make the new Essential a success? Let us know in the comments below.