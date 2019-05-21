The Realme 3 Pro is coming to Europe for under €200

The Realme 3 Pro , the latest mid-range phone from the Shenzhen-based brand, officially launched in Europe today. The smartphone will be available in the UK, Spain, Italy and France for a very competitive price of €199/£175 (around $225).

The Realme 3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with a 4,045mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 flash charging. In terms of cameras, you're looking at a dual rear camera setup with a Sony IMX 519 16-megapixel lens paired with a 5-megapixel lens, plus a 25-megapixel selfie camera on the front. We've already been hands-on with the device, and you can read our impressions here.

The Realme 3 Pro comes in two variants. That price tag under €200 is for the version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a 6GB/128GB version which costs €249/£219 (around $280). The phones come in two colors, Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple.

The Realme 3 Pro 6.3-inch LCD display. / © AndroidPIT

Levi Lee, Director of Realme Europe, said the brand was committed to providing the best smartphone experience to young consumers across the world at a more easily accessible price segment.

"Europe is a very important market for Realme, and consumers in Europe should have the possibility to enjoy a great smartphone experience at an affordable price," said Lee. "Realme is breaking the boundaries in the smartphone industry, letting more and more consumers in the world enjoy the latest technology. In the coming year, we will continue to be a challenger and disruptor in the global smartphone market, from now on including Europe.”

The fingerprint sensor is on the back, with a dual camera. / © AndroidPIT

Consumers in Europe will have to be patient for the manufacturer's flagship smartphone, the Realme X. We went over to Beijing, China, to check it out, and were impressed. It comes with flagship-like features such as a front pop-up camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. In China, it will sell for around $300, and if Realme can get it to Europe for anywhere close to that it could be exciting. We still don't know when, or even if, the Realme X will land in the west. It seems likely that the brand is testing the water with the Realme 3 Pro first, before making a decision on the X.

The 3 Pro will go on sale through the Realme's official website at 12:00 BST on May 29th. Will you be buying one?