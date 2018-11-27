We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s continues to reveal its secrets as specs leak

Authored by: Benoit Pepicq

Samsung is making the headlines right now with its Infinity O display and rumors about the Galaxy S10, but today we will talk to you about the Galaxy A8s. Almost all of its technical data sheet has been uploaded, we explain everything.

The information comes from the German site AllAboutSamsung, whose name is explicit enough not to have to explain its editorial line. This site has been able to have exclusive information on the future A8s and shows smartphone concepts. Of course, take all this with a little perspective because only the good word of this site guarantees the veracity of this information.

samsung galaxy a8s concept
Here is a picture of the concept. © AllAboutSamsung

Here is what the technical configuration of the device would be like:

Samsung Galaxy A8s - spec sheet

   
Screen 6.39 inches (Infinity-O)
Definition FHD+
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Camera Triple camera 24 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 10 megapixels
Internal memory 128 GB
RAM 6 GB (LPDDR4)
Battery 3400 mAh
Connection technology USB Type-C
Dimensions 159.11 x 74.88 x 7.38 mm

It is interesting to note that Samsung uses a subcontractor to obtain its screen, the Chinese BOE (more precisely BOE Technology Group Co). Other information also provided by the site. According to this information, the launch date of the device is scheduled for next January, but the author was not in a position to say in which countries or at which price.

What price do you imagine for this device? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: AllAboutSamsung

1 Comment

