The Samsung Galaxy S10 is selling very well!

While Samsung is blamed for its poor management of the launch of the Galaxy Fold, not everything is going so badly for the South Korean manufacturer. According to a recent study by Counterpoint Research, a highly respected market research firme, sales of the Samsung Galaxy S10 (Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and S10e) during the months of March to May exceeded those of Galaxy S9 during the same period last year.

In total, nearly 16 million Galaxy S10 units have been sold by Samsung since the launch of the devices in March, a 12% increase over the sales of its predecessors.

In detail, it can be seen that the Galaxy S10+ is the most successful, accounting for 42% of sales, followed by the Galaxy S10 (32%) and the Galaxy S10e (22%). The Galaxy S10 5G, launched only in a few countries, does not seem to have been included in these sales. However, more than a million copies of the device have already been sold in South Korea.

The Galaxy S10+ is the most popular smartphone in the new family. AndroidPIT

These excellent sales enabled the world's leading manufacturer to gain valuable market share in the high-end smartphone category, a very lucrative market for manufacturers. Samsung now controls 25% of the market, an increase of three points compared to the previous year, according to Counterpoint Research.

This good news should give Samsung, and in particular its president DJ Koh, some comfort after the summer break.failure of the Galaxy Fold which he described as "embarrassing" and where he admitted to having "missed something on the folding smartphone".

