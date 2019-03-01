We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
Tesla model 3 just became a lot more affordable
Mobility

Authored by: Pierre Vitré

Elon Musk teased it on Twitter. Tesla was supposed to announce something on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 2:00 p. m. Pacific time. Well, the word has been kept! The manufacturer has finally announced the availability of the Model 3 in its $35,000 version.

Promised at the end of March 2016, the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 is finally becoming a reality. The car is now available in the manufacturer's online store, only in the United States for the time being. As for deliveries, the manufacturer's website indicates 2 to 4 weeks. For European customers, it will of course still be necessary to wait. The vehicle could be ordered within 6 months in Europe according to Elon Musk.

$35,000 and 350 kilometres of range

For $35,000, Tesla had to make some concessions. This "Standard" version offers a slightly reduced autonomy but which is far from being ridiculous. You can count on 220 miles of range in the EPA cycle, or 350 kilometers. In terms of performance, we also remain in a very good level with a 0 to 96 km/h in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

IMG 20181207 095949 Tesla is finally launching its Model 3 for $35,000. AndroidPIT

The interior is also more basic in terms of finishes, with hand-adjustable seats, a fabric interior and a standard black colour. However, it is possible for an additional $2,000 to opt for a Plus version offering approximately 40 kilometers more range and better finishes. Other colors are optional.

The Tesla Model 3 range

  Autonomy Max. speed 0-96 km/h Price (from)
Standard 350 km 210 km/h 5.6 s $35,000

Standard Plus

 385 km 225 km/h 5.3 s $37,000
Medium battery life 425 km 225 km/h 5.2 s $40,000
High battery life 520 km 225 km/h 5 s $43,000
Dual Motor model 500 km 233 km/h 4.5 s $47,000
Performance 500 km

260 km/h

 3.2 s $58,000

This Model 3 at $35,000 could finally bring the futuristic cars to the middle classes, which until now could not even imagine paying for it.

What do you think of Tesla? Could you be interested in this model?

