These Xiaomi smartphones will be getting Android Q this year

While some smartphone manufacturers are still busy delivering the update on Android 9 Pie, Xiaomi is already commenting on the delivery of Android Q. And that's supposed to happen this year.

The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi not only wants to gain a foothold in Europe and perhaps even take Huawei's place in sales at some point if the competition continues to go downhill. The manufacturer also continues its efforts in the area of model maintenance.

Xiaomi has already announced in its own forum which smartphones will be updated to the latest Android version 10 Q this year:

The manufacturer, on the other hand, intends to supply the Redmi Note 7 (our review) with an update in the course of the first quarter of 2020. Although the current plans only apply to the Chinese market for the time being, they show Xiaomi's commitment and give reason to hope for a rapid delivery for Europe as well. Of course there may be some changes before the next Android version is released or there may be problems with the adaptation of the software.

Android 10 Q is expected to be released in August this year. Some new features are the system-wide dark mode, improved privacy and permissions for apps as well as the revised gesture control. In which form which innovations also flow into Xiaomis user interface MIUI is however not yet known.