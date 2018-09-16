5 things Apple failed to mention at its keynote

In the two-hour long Apple keynote, the California company made many announcements and presented numerous products. That part was no different than the 2018 iPhone event. But Apple did keep quiet about some things. We’ll tell you what the five important things that Apple didn’t address.

AirPower

Last year, when Apple first introduced iPhones and the Apple Watch with wireless charging technology, AirPower was also introduced. The charging mat was supposed to be able to wirelessly charge an iPhone, a Watch and in special cases the Airpods all at the same time. That doesn’t sound too complicated, since many manufacturers sell Qi charging mats for up to three devices, and do so quite cheaply. There was no word from Apple about the mat, either at the keynote or afterwards. At the moment, it seems as like the AirPower is no longer on the market at all. Why? We have no idea.

AirPower must be well and truly fucked. No one at Apple will say a word about it, even off the record. And as a result they didn’t even mention inductive charging during the event, even though the XS and XR both charge faster than the X. — John Gruber (@gruber) September 12, 2018

The round Apple Watch

My colleague Fabien is very enthusiastic about the Apple Watch 4, and that was probably clear in his article. But he wouldn’t have been the only one who would have been thrilled if Apple had also shown a round Apple Watch that would have looked a bit more like a classic watch. The ring on Apple’s invitation and the “Gather round”message made many experts and fans hot for a round Apple Watch, but they'll all have to settle for the rectangular design.

The iPhone SE 2

The iPhone SE was Apple’s surprise in Spring 2016, and it turned out that such a small smartphone - the display measures just 4 inches - is still in demand today. But apparently, Apple wanted to part ways with it, since contrary to some rumors in the run-up to the event, Tim Cook and friends didn’t introduce the iPhone SE 2 along with the other three new iPhones. And it doesn’t look like the mini iPhone with its retro charm will ever get a new edition. What a shame...

Bye bye, dongle

One big thing Apple didn’t mention was the fact that iPhones will no longer come with the dongle that acts as an adapter to a minijack port. This means that it's that much more difficult to use wired headphones. And that’s not just if you buy the newer models. The same is true if you now purchase an iPhone 7, 8, or X. This appears to be Apple’s not so subtle way of trying to coax customers to purchase a pair of AirPods. Alternatively, you can hand over an extra $9 to Apple for the dongle just so you can use your favorite wired headphones.