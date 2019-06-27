This AI will might just be able to explain the origin of the universe

When properly programmed and supplied with data, artificial intelligence can be much faster and more accurate than humans at complex tasks. Why not use it to solve the great mystery of the origin of the Universe? Astrophysicists have embarked on the project.

Yes, artificial intelligence is used in astrophysics. Thanks to AI, and with the help of various researchers from other universities, researchers at Flatiron Institute's Center for Computational Astrophysics are able to simulate the Universe in order to better understand its origin and evolution. The result is amazing: the speed is incredible and the accuracy is much higher than traditional methods. Of course, it will still take time to get real concrete explanations.

Is AI the future of Man? / © Phonlamai Photo/Shutterstock

What is funny (or worrying, depending on how you see things) is that researchers do not have a good understanding of how this AI works because it can get results on things it has not even been trained for. For example, the AI was able to correctly determine the amount of dark matter when it did not have data to work on.

If you are interested in the association of the themes of AI and the creation of the Universe, I can only advise you to read the excellent book by José Rodrigues Dos Santos called "The Formula of God" which raises very interesting theories about the origins of the world, life and the place of man in the great web of the universe.

Many of us, like Pierre Dac, do not ask so many questions. As this great gentleman said: "To the eternal triple question that has always remained unanswered: "Who are we? Where do we come from? Where are we going?" I say: "As far as I'm concerned, I'm me, I come from home and I go back."

Do you think we should use AI to find answers to the mysteries of the universe?