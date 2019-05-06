Tired of the same old smartwatch designs? One man has built his own

Let's face it: in the wearable device landscape, smartwatches look almost all the same, especially Wear OS ones. That's why designer Samson March decided to create his own fully functional smartwatch entirely from scratch.

Although March has freely provided all the detailed instructions and files needed to make his own custom smartwatch, you should know that this is not an easy process to carry out. March has five years of experience as a product designer and access to professional equipment behind him. "We live in the golden age of power. There's no better time to start creating something," the designer said.

Samson March gave birth to his first smartwatch. / © Samson_March

Of course, you will need a 3D printer with which you can make your watch case (March even used a mixture of wood and plastic). The most difficult part will be assembling the various parts, including the printed circuit board, assembling the watch and running the operating system. In addition, the designer has not only limited himself to a watch, but also decided to build his own charging base.

March has also created his own charging station. / © Samson_March

Considering the finished product and the fact that March built it all by himself, the result is really impressive. It seems, in fact, that this smartwatch is able to guarantee a week of battery life. It can display notifications from a smartphone and can be fully recharged in about two and a half hours.

These are much better technical specifications than any other smartwatch currently on the market. Do you want to try and build one too? You can download all the files and the guide made available by Samson March at this Github page.