TicWatch smartwatches now allow you to set Google Fit as your default app
The TicWatch Pro is a pretty great smartwatch, as are most others equipped with the SoC Snapdragon Wear 2100 and Wear OS. But Mobvoi, the manufacturer of TicWatch smartwatches, has always received one complaint from its users - that they couldn't change their default fitness app. Fortunately, that will no longer be the case!
Since upgrading to Wear OS 2.2, some TicWatch Pro owners have noticed that when scrolling to the left and then holding down on the display, a new screen will appear. It gives you the ability to choose which fitness app to use by default, including Google Fit. With the help of this trick, you will no longer need to use the TicHealth app.
Not all users have been able to replicate this, which is why some suggest that it is not enough to update the smartwatch to Wear OS 2.2, but the new version of the TicHealth app could also be necessary.
Other users, however, point out that this new option is not an exclusively reserved for TicWatch Pro - it also works on TicWatch E and S and probably on the new C2.
Have you already tried setting Google Fit as your default fitness app on your Mobvoi smartwatch? Did it work? Let us know in the comments.
Source: Android Police
