Tinder to warn users when traveling to countries where LGBTQ relationships are illegal

Tinder is about to launch a new update that will allow users to be notified when they are in countries where LGBTQ relationships are considered illegal.

The new feature, called "Traveler Alert", will not only alert users but will automatically hide their profiles when traveling abroad in countries where homosexual relationships are considered illegal. Hiding the profile is not mandatory and users can choose whether to stay hidden or not.

However, if they opt for a public profile, Tinder will still hide their sexual orientation or gender identity to protect them from law enforcement agencies or people who might target them. The alert will only be displayed to users residing in "at-risk" countries or using Tinder Passport.

The popular dating app team worked with the LGBTQ association to identify the 69 countries where homosexual relationships are punishable by law. Punishments for same-sex acts and relationships vary from place to place, but in nine countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, prosecutors can apply for the death penalty.

Tinder will notify you if you are in countries where LGBTQ relationships are considered illegal. / © Tinder

Other apps of the same type, including the Scruff gay dating app, also warns users of the potential consequences depending on the country they are in. Obviously, Tinder has millions of active users worldwide and, as it expands its reach, it must keep users safe and aware of what could happen to them if they keep their profiles public.

Do you agree with Tinder's decision?