(Re)discover the potential of your OnePlus phone with these great tricks

In just a few short years, OnePlus has succeeded in becoming a very popular brand, building a good fan base around the world. OnePlus' overlay, OxygenOS, plays a role in this success. We will explain some of its secrets, some tips to help you make the most of your OnePlus smartphone.

OxygenOS is a relatively close interface to Android Stock. The most current version is 9.0.4 (at the time of writing this article) and is based on Android Pie, but do you know how to use it fully?

The gaming mode

Many users use their smartphones on auto-pilot. They configure the device as they want it to be, then always use the same applications and shortcuts. It has therefore probably escaped some people that in the fast shortcuts proposed at the top, when you pull the notification bar, there is a game mode. After all, if you don't use it, you can miss it 50 times without seeing it.

It would be a shame because this mode is very interesting if you like to play from time to time. Its activation blocks the display of notifications, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your game. Its use is not only a simple "do not disturb" function, it also adapts the network settings so that you have an optimal connection to your game, the autonomy of the device (including a brightness management system).

This allows you not to be devolved in the middle of the game. / © AndroidPIT

You can configure this menu manually in Settings > Utilities > In-Game Mode (or by long pressing the shortcut in the notification bar menu). You can then tell him what to do in which situation: network optimization (as explained above), automatic brightness, notifications, answering calls via the speaker and adding applications for automatic launch.

Navigation by gestures instead of virtual keys

Google wants to offer a new navigation system with gestures on Android. Unfortunately, it will take until Android Q is enabled by default on most phones, fortunately, some manufacturers such as OnePlus or OPPO (to name just two) already offer this feature.

Simply go to Settings > Navigation Bar > Navigation Actions to activate them. The controls are very simple: a slight swipe from the bottom upwards on the side replaces the return key, a short swipe from the bottom up replaces the home button and a long swipe from the bottom up allows you to launch the multitasking.

Try it and you won't go back. / © AndroidPIT

The application locker

By default, OnePlus offers a protection system for your applications: you can make sure that a code is required to open them. This can be useful, for example, for parents who want to prevent their children from accessing certain applications.

Go to Settings > Utilities > Encrypt applications and enter the applications you want to lock. Note that in this same menu you can also choose to hide the contents of the notifications of the selected applications.

A little more security can't hurt. / © AndroidPIT

The Shelf menu

For several generations of smartphones, OnePlus has already placed a menu on the left of the home screen by default. It is named Shelf and aims to give you a quick overview of various information (storage, battery, weather, etc.) as well as some quick accesses, including applications and recent contacts. It is useful for some, totally useless for others. If you are in the second category, you will be happy to know that you can disable it.

Simply tap and hold on the home screen, then enter "Home Settings" at the bottom right. Disable Shelf, and then it's done. Since you are here, you can take a look at the other options in this menu, for example customizing the application drawer.

If we're not using it, we might as well disable it, right? AndroidPIT © ANDROIDPIT

The reading mode

OnePlus understands that smartphone users like to use their device to simply read. A news site, an ebook on the Kindle application, there are plenty of opportunities. If you want to read on your smartphone, you might as well do it comfortably, right?

OnePlus, therefore, offers a mode dedicated to this type of use from the OnePlus 5 onward. Enable it in the quick shortcuts at the top and you will see the hue of the screen change for more pleasant reading. You can also find the feature in the settings (long press the icon in the quick access buttons at the top) and configure it to be automatically enabled with some applications or to block notifications.

A very practical feature (not visible on the screenshot). / © AndroidPIT

