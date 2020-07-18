Top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

This week's collection of top apps hurled me back to my younger days, where those were filled with plenty of hours spent playing video games. Aah, that nostalgia. But fret not, it is not all just about games, but this week's list will also include a slew of pretty cool productivity apps, where most of them are available for free and do not come with pesky in-app purchases or constant reminders for you to "upgrade".

From mobile games to productivity and interface customisation applications, here is a list of five iOS and Android applications that have impressed me. And big shoutout to you, dear AndroidPIT community for helping me discover those gems.

Aurel, a diary and emotional balance sheet app

Aurel is an emotional tracking application with a rather standard feature set, except for one particular fact: it happens to be completely free and does not come with any kind of irritating pop-up ads or prompts for you to make in-app purchases. It's the AndroidPIT community that made me discover it via our forum.

You can create diary entries by associating an emotion that is designated by a collection of 5 emojis, from the saddest to the happiest as well as "Meh!", or a feeling of indifference.

Well, with just 5 emojis to choose from to describe your particular mood, it is rather safe to say that this is not a very wide emotional spectrum to work with. The application will also take stock of all the emojis that you have assigned to each individual diary entry in the form of a computer-generated chart: which is pretty cool in my books.

The only downside to this app: All of the data is stored on a server. This data will be routed through the Google Cloud platform of course, but that means no iCloud storage for Apple users and most importantly, no local storage. This is not very reassuring just in case Murphy's Law strikes.

In a Reddit post published earlier this week, the creator of Aurel, who calls himself a student and self-taught developer, explains that your data is secure as all of it will be sent to the server that relies on AES-256 encryption for added peace of mind. This particular encryption protocol happens to be well-known as a relatively secure one (the very same protocol that Zoom is relying on to restore its battered image).

Aurel is totally free and ad-free, but does not offer local storage for your data. / © AndroidPIT

The app in brief:

Last updated: July 12, 2020

July 12, 2020 Actual size: 25 MB

25 MB OS versions : Android 5.0 and iOS 8.0 or later

: Android 5.0 and iOS 8.0 or later Price: free without advertising or in-app purchases

You can download the Aurel application for free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Hellfire, an ode to Quake

Hellfire is a gem that was released at the end of June 2020 that has gone totally unnoticed by me. How? It's a multiplayer FPS whose style is inspired by old fashioned games such as Quake or Unreal Tournament. We used to spend entire weekends playing FPS games with our friends back in our younger days. In this day and age, is it worth revisiting an FPS title while trying to grapple with our slowed-down reflexes due to age? Definitely!

In Hellfire, you are pitted in an arena with 2, 4, or 6 players. Deathmatch is the preferred mode of play here, where the most skilled player wins (luck does play a role, but over the course of time, you do realise that skill is the differentiating factor). It is every man for himself, where you respawn each time you are killed. Whoever racks up the most frags at the end of the game will be declared as the winner.

The gameplay is extremely smooth and exciting, with the game running at up to 90 fps. The ability to activate auto-shooting upon correct aim allows you to manage the movements and aiming in a far easier manner. While old school FPS gamers like me think that this does away with the skill component, I do understand that there are severe limitations in FPS titles when it comes to mobile gaming. Like any self-respecting Quake fan would expect, everything runs extremely smoothly. For enhancing your chances of victory you'll find better weapons and bonus items spawning randomly all over the map.

The gameplay of Hellfire at 90 FPS is smooth and impressive. / © AndroidPIT

We even find the mechanics of the "bunny hop" incorporated here, well known to former FPS players, which consists of jumping in a diagonal loop to go faster, instead of walking normally. The game is totally free and devoid of ads and in-app purchases.

It's really a game that can be played quickly, without any headache, no matter where you are: in the subway between two stations, on the loo, while proofreading an AndroidPIT article – oops. The game is silly and nasty, and also violent, but for fans of the genre it's really a great find.