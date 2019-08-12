Top marks: DxOMark publishes its Samsung Galaxy Note 10 camera scores

DxOMark, the famous French website which provides image quality ratings for standalone cameras, lenses, and smartphones, has just posted its review of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 , its Plus variant and its 5G model.

The Galaxy Note 10 rear camera setup scored highest, earning an overall rating of 113, with a rating of 118 for photo and 101 for video. The selfie camera scored 99 overall, with 103 awarded for photo and 93 for video. These results put the Galaxy Note 10 at the top of DxOMark's ranking, knocking the Huawei P30 Pro off of top spot by a single point in terms of the rear camera, and 10 points when you compare the selfie scores. The 113 score is also one higher than the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G score of 112.

The rear camera scored particularly well / © AndroidPIT

DxOMark said that thanks to hardware advancements such as a new chipset and a wider aperture on the tele-camera, improved algorithms and fine-tuning, the Note 10+ 5G has further improved on the excellent performance of previous high-end Samsung devices. It is now the top-ranked device for image quality in the DxOMark database. The scores prove the new flagship smartphone to be a solid all-rounder, with excellent still image and video quality in most lighting conditions.

The camera experts also said that the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ are equipped to capture pro-grade video without requiring extra gear. "Featuring Live focus video and Zoom-In Mic to enhance and amplify video content, Note10 brings priority subjects – both images and audio – to the forefront. New Super steady stabilizes the footages – even during Hyperlapse mode."

Other factors that DxOMark cited for the high score were the options to edit-on-the-go, without having to connect to their PC. "The native video editor enables easy editing functionality right on the phone. With the S Pen, users can choose the precise moment they want to trim. Additional features, including Screen recorder, AR Doodle, 3D Scanner and Night Mode on the front-facing camera."

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus are the new camera kings / © AndroidPIT

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is the South Korean manufacturer’s latest flagship device and as such features top-end camera components. On the back, you’ll find a quad-camera setup with ultra-wide and tele cameras as well as a time-of-flight sensor (Plus model only). For selfies, the Note 10 offers a single-camera setup with a 1/3-inch 10MP sensor coupled to a 25mm-equivalent lens with an f/2.2 aperture

DxoMark conducts its DxOMark Selfie and DxOMark Mobile tests following a rigorous scientific protocol using industry-grade lab tools. The score provides consumers with reliable test data about smartphone camera performance. DxOMark assigns sub-scores for photo and video quality and then combines them into an overall score.

Are you surprised at the Galaxy Note 10's camera performance? Let us know in the comments below.