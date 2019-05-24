Trump says 'very dangerous' Huawei could be included in trade deal

US President Trump gives a contradictory assessment of Huawei and promises a possible deal with China. The US President continues to denounce Huawei and describes the Chinese company as a major risk.

"Very dangerous" was Huawei, Trump told the US press. The president does not accuse Huawei of actions that are described in more detail, which represent a great risk from a military point of view. Nevertheless, Huawei could be part of a trade agreement between the USA and China. Trump does not discuss the contradiction that a security risk to the state could be legitimized by a trade agreement.

The complete entertainment:

TRUMP: Huawei is something that’s very dangerous. You look at what they’ve done from a security standpoint, from a military standpoint, it’s very dangerous. So it’s possible that Huawei even would be included in some kind of a trade deal. If we made a deal, I could imagine Huawei being possibly included in some form, some part of a trade deal.

REPORTER: How would that look?

TRUMP: It would look very good for us.

REPORTER: But the Huawei part, how would you design that.

TRUMP: Oh it’s too early to say. We’re just very concerned about Huawei from a security standpoint.

Huawei expresses concern for former partners

Meanwhile, Huawei has again commented on the matter and the fact that more and more companies are interrupting their partnerships with Huawei. In the statement it becomes clear that Huawei does not assign blame to Google, ARM, Panasonic and co., but with the US government around President Trump. The wording of the statement:

"We value our close relationships with our partners, but recognize the pressure some of them are under, as a result of politically motivated decisions. We are confident this regrettable situation can be resolved and our priority remains to continue to deliver world-class technology and products to our customers around the world."

Huawei therefore continues to rely on finding a political solution that will make it possible to continue the existing partnerships until now. Ideally, this agreement should enter into force before the 90-day transitional period has expired. A good opportunity for high-level talks would be the G20 summit on 28 and 29 June in Osaka, Japan. Among others, Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet there.

Opinion by Steffen Herget The world's economy is and remains globally networked and a slogan like "America first" cannot change that. What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote

How do you think the situation can be solved?