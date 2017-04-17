How to turn any song into a ringtone on your Android phone

There are a million cool things to do with your smartphone, but sometimes the simplest tricks are the best. In the guide below, we'll show you how to turn any song into a ringtone for your Android phone, ready to be assigned it to your best friends, family or colleagues.

To do this, we'll be using an app called Ringdroid, which allows you to use any sound or song you have on your handset as a ringtone. Once you have created your ringtone, you can then set it as your default sound or assign it to a specific contact.

Ringdroid can turn any song into a ringtone. / © ANDROIDPIT

Before we get started, install the free Ringdroid app from the Google Play Store via the link below.

Ringdroid

To turn a song into a ringtone, you have to have the audio files or music you wish to use on your smartphone's internal storage or the microSD card. Ringdroid is compatible with MP3, WAV, AAC and AMR audio files, and can create custom alarms and notifications as well as ringtones.

1. Locate Ringdroid on your phone and tap it.

2. The app will launch and you will find a list of songs on your device in the main window of the app. To view all the sounds on your device, hit the action icon in the top-right corner, and choose Show all audio.

3. Select the song you would like to use as a ringtone.

You can choose any song on your device to turn into a ringtone. / © ANDROIDPIT

4. Once you have selected a song, its waveform will open up. Use the two sliders above and below the graph to choose a start and end point for your ringtone.

5. Finally, save the sound clip by pressing the disk icon. You can rename it if you wish, and specify which type of alert you want to use it for (the default option is ringtone).

Creating ringtones is simple with Ringdroid. / © ANDROIDPIT

All the ringtones that you create will be stored in the app’s main overview. If you have a lot of songs in your device, you can search through them with the magnifying glass icon.

What song will you be using as your ringtone? Let us know in the comments.