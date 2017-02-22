Turn your phone into a Google Pixel

For many of us who haven't been able to upgrade to the Google Pixel, we've been working on the assumption that exclusive features like Google Assistant were out of our reach. Happily, that doesn't appear to be the case. Even you can access the exclusive features of the Google Pixel on your smartphone. Here we’ll tell you how you can get Google Assistant, Night Mode and other features.

Night Mode

Like it a little darker and warmer in the evening? Then filter blue tones out of the display whilst you’re still reading in bed. The Night Mode is not exclusive to Pixel, although the integration into the fast settings is certainly a useful idea. The Twilight app has the same feature - for everyone.

Twilight

Twilight can darken your smartphone in an instant and redden it as much as you wish. In fact, the settings options in the app are even more versatile than with the Pixel. You can set the strength of the filter in the app itself. That can’t even be done with the high-end smartphone. In the Play Store, the app has the same feature – for everyone.

Assistant

The Assistant looks to be slowly making its way to other Google devices. It has been distributed to a small number of devices as a feature of the Google app. You can sign into Google beta in the Play Store for a chance to get the Assistant. Unfortunately, no one outside of Google can say precisely when and to which devices the Assistant will be distributed.

Google

In case you’ve modified your smartphone in any way, you can also choose the most secure option for installing the Assistant. For this, however, you'll need to install TWRP custom recovery. After a complete system wipe, first install your custom ROM Manager and then the Aroma package from OpenGApps. There, the graphic installation assistant offers the Google Assistant as an option. Other ways of activating the Assistant in the OpenGApps packages are available, as are explained by Corbin Davenport of Android Police.

Live wallpapers

Unfortunately, this trick has only worked for us with the Huawei Mate 9. Theoretically though, it should work on all Android 7.0 smartphones. Install the APK with the leaked Live Wallpapers, and then choose your launcher from the Wallpapers menu. Afterwards, you can watch the sunrise live or see Rome in 3D.

The Live Wallpapers for the Pixel are, actually, for many more devices. / © Google

Pixel Launcher

The Launcher itself is easy to download and install via Sideload. To do this, you only have to give permission to allow installations from unknown sources and then download the APK file with APKMirror. While the installed Pixel Launcher interface runs in a similar way, it doesn't quite run as stably. When testing it with the HTC One M9 on the Marshmallow-based MaximusHD ROM, the Pixel Launcher repeatedly crashed when we wanted to set a different wallpaper.

The Pixel Launcher from Sideload crashes on command. / © AndroidPIT

Navigation buttons

When even the last little detail should be correct, you still have to make the navigation buttons Pixel-like. How? A paid Play Store app makes it possible to do this without having to root it.

The app still suffers from a few teething problems. A major sticking point is supporting the different Android skins for HTC, Sony and other manufacturers needs to be improved. If you do not like the app, you can return the usage rights within the first two hours and the Play Store give you a refund.

The animated home buttons are literally iconic for the Pixel. / © AndroidPIT

Free Pixel-ation: is it necessary?

So now you’ve reached the crossroads: Are you considering big transformations for your smartphone? or would you prefer to leave your device with its factory settings? Or are you a big fan of adaptations and excited by the freedoms offered by Android devices? Let us know in the comments below.