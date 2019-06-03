tvOS 13: what's new with the new interface for Apple TV?
After launching its revamped Apple TV app last month, Apple has made some changes and added new features to tvOS. On the stage at the WWDC 2019, Tim Cook announced a newly redesigned interface with richer content previews and more.
Among the major new features of tvOS 13, Apple adds multi-user support with personalized recommendations for various users, both with regards to the Apple TV app and Apple Music. The latter includes the ability to synchronize the lyrics of a song while you play it.
When launched in the fall of this year, tvOS 13 will also add support for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 game controllers, in addition to existing support for various Bluetooth controllers.
At last year's WWDC, Apple promised Dolby Atmos technology support and a new Zero Sign-In feature designed to allow streaming apps to automatically access your account when used on a home Wi-Fi network.
Apple's subscription video streaming service, Apple TV+, will also be launched in the fall. The Cupertino company has not yet talked about prices, but has just shown a preview of its first original series: For All Mankind. Tim Cook has already seen the whole thing.
Finally, Apple has included in tvOS 13 support for live HDR backgrounds, called Underwater, thanks to its partnership with BBC Natural History.
