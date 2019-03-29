We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
Twitter embraces the darkness with AMOLED-friendly visuals
Authored by: Nicholas Montegriffo

Twitter has had a dark mode option for some time, but despite being a little easier on the eyes, it wasn't really a dark color scheme. But now, Twitter has seen the power of the dark side, and brought a new feature called ''Lights Out'' that will finally bring true, beautiful deep blacks to the app.

Turn on the dark mode in the Twitter app and you will see two options below the toggle; an option to dim the screen to dark gray (the classic night mode), and the new lights out option, which will use actual blacks for a true dark mode. Not only is it even easier on the eyes than gray, but it's energy-saving, as it turns off the pixels and has the added bonus of extending battery life for devices with AMOLED displays. At the moment, the Lights Out update is rolling out to iOS users, and later to Android.

Are you a fan of dark mode on your apps? What do you think of Twitter's new feature?

