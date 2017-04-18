UMi Z vs UMi Plus E: 2 areas of expertise

With the pace at which UMIDIGI has launched devices this year, some people who might be considering whether to buy a UMi phone might find it difficult to decide which one is right for them. The manufacturer recently released the UMi Z and the UMi Plus E , both within only 6 months of each other. The devices debuted with the latest two MediaTek processors, the Helio P20 and Helio X27 respectively. The UMi Z and UMi Plus E both have great features to offer, all for a very affordable price. Here’s a brief comparison of the two devices where we highlight those areas UMIDIGI decided to push in either smartphone.

Want a good camera on your next smartphone?

UMIDIGI is known for making a big deal out of the camera it includes in their smartphones, and it looks like these devices are no exception to this rule. That said, in this particular case the UMi Z has a sophisticated camera that on paper was enough to make even our heads turn. First off, it’s got a 13 MP front camera with selfie soft light, so your shots always look flattering and high quality - blurry and pixelated pictures be gone! The camera on the back of the device received 13 MP as well, and comes equipped with laser autofocus and a quad LED flashlight. If you plan on taking lots of pictures with your smartphone, then the UMi Z could be the right one for you.

UMi Z / © UMIDIGI

Opinion by Advertorial Having top-notch selfies is a deciding factor when buying a phone What do you think? 50 50 3 participants

If that wasn’t enough, UMIDIGI also included the latest deca-core Helio X27, which ticks in at 2.6 GHZ, and the company boasts that it is its most powerful processor yet. In its full metal unibody, it wields a 3,780 mAh battery, which fits snug into the 8.2 mm thickness.