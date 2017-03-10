UMIDIGI Z PRO pre-sale starts with official unboxing!

The UMIDIGI Z PRO is the first flagship released under the UMIDIGI brand name (previously UMi), and was shown for the first time at MWC 2017 last week. The phone carries the same winning specifications of the UMi Z, meaning the powerful Helio X27 processor, though it adds a brand new dual-camera lens setup, able to further expand the camera department, like we’ve previously written about. Keen on seeing what the phone looks like up close and personal, check out the brand new unboxing video.

The frontal camera, with a Samsung 13 MP sensor and a Soft Light LED, guarantees good quality selfies even in difficult situations.

UMIDIGI, with this device, shows that the Sony 13 MP dual camera lens technology is not a gimmick at all. Thanks to this feature, the camera can achieve the following modes:

Pre-sale starts March 10, just 4,999 pieces available worldwide at $249.99!

The pre-sale starts on March 10 and will end on March 27. During this time, you can snatch the UMIDIGI Z PRO with a $50 discount, lowering the total price to an outstanding $249.99.

If you are not interested in all the new camera features, you can get the UMi Z for an even lower price tag of $229.99.

Both phones, cameras aside, share the very same hardware: a flagship decacore Mediatek Helio X27 clocked at 2.6 GHz, 3,780 mAh battery in 8.2 mm slim full-metal unibody, 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage with up to 256 GB TF card to expand memory, a SHARP 5.5-inch Full-HD display, Touch ID 2.1 fingerprint scanner, Quick Charge, Dual Sim Dual Standby and a SAMSUNG 13 MP front camera with Soft Light LED.

There is only so many devices available and stock will run out quickly with our great deal, so don't miss the chance to secure one of these two great devices!

Grab the phone now

As mentioned above, there are only so many units of the phone available worldwide. Are you planning to purchase a UMIDIGI Z PRO during the pre-sale event?