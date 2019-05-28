Unannounced Moto Z4 started shipping by mistake

In what appears to be either a huge mistake or a carefully calculated PR stunt, Motorola made its unannounced Moto Z4 smartphone available for purchase on Amazon. Although the listing has since been taken down, at least one of these devices actually shipped out to a customer, who has made a hands-on video.

We've already seen leaks of the Moto Z4, but this is taking the leaks to a new level. From the cached version of the Amazon listing, we can see all the specs. It has a 6.4" Full HD+ OLED FullVision display with on-screen fingerprint scanner, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, and comes out of the box running Android 9. Performance is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 with Adreno 608 GPU, along with a 3,600 mAh battery and USB Type-C, 15W fast charging (wireless charging included with Mod). The main camera has a 48 MP sensor with 12 MP output, using Moto's Quad Pixel technology, while the selfie cam has 25 MP. The listing is for a version pre-loaded with a ton of Amazon bloatware, including Alexa, with an asking price of $499.

Moto Z4 renders from the now removed Amazon listing / © Amazon.com

In addition to the hands-on video you can see below, the lucky guy who got a hold of this device by ordering it before Motorola removed the listings has kindly shared some images taken with the camera of the Moto Z4 on Reddit. From these images, it seems that the Moto Z4 was able to take some surprisingly good night shots.