United City Bikes launches the world’s lightest folding e-bike

The Swiss start-up United City Bikes is about to open pre-orders for the world’s lightest folding electric bike. At a weight of only 12.5 kg and foldable in only 10 seconds, The ONE has already gathered a community of more than 12,000 people worldwide who have subscribed to be notified when pre-orders open.

The ONE comes with a functional smart design and a minimal look. The ONE is currently the lightest folding electric bike on the market and shrinks to a compact size of 25cm thick. It will be available for pre-orders on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo at the end of April and will be delivered to the first backers during summer.

The One! / © United City Bikes

The first e-bike ever made of magnesium alloy

The ONE is made of magnesium alloy. Its compact size is made possible with a patented magnetic system which makes the two wheels stick tightly and firmly together. United City Bikes says that The ONE is an e-bike for commuters and cyclists of all fitness levels. The bike carries a tailor-made high-speed brushless motor with a high energy conversion efficiency of 95%.

You can take it out for a ride of up to 60 km (37.28 miles) with one charge. The patented saddle design gives extra comfort for riders in sitting position. The bike’s EU version has a maximum speed of 25km/h with electrically assisted mode only. The US version has a maximum speed of 32km/h (21.7mph) on a pure electric mode with a thumb throttle. For stopping, the e-bike has disk brakes.

Range of up to 60km on a single charge is promised. / © United City Bikes

A smart design with a minimal look

The minimal look is made possible with the gear drive system and the battery integrated into its body and the seat post respectively. The patented framework of the bike gives it a sleek look as well as a tough body with a maximum load of 100 kg (220.46 lbs). All the wires have been neatly tucked away inside the framework making this also water and weather resistant. The patented convenient built-in bracing foot system keeps the bike standing on its own.

All United City Bikes team members are very eco-conscious. They say that one of their dreams is to see more and more people leaving their cars to use electric bikes. The ONE is priced at $699, with a 55% discount for the first backers.

Pre-orders will open on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo on April 25 and the campaign will be live for 35 days.

What do you think of The One? Would you pay $700 for it?