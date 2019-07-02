Galaxy Note 10 to be 'Unpacked' at Samsung's August 7 event

Finally, the cat is out of the bag: Samsung sent out invites to the next 2019 Unpacked event, where the new Galaxy Note 10 will be presented. There's no real surprise here, as the Note 10 information has already leaked.

The video invitation for the new Note is short, but quite exciting. You won't see the Galaxy smartphone itself, only the new S-Pen, which of course remains a central feature of the Galaxy Note. In the video teasing the Unpacked event, the pen draws a circle that turns out to be a camera lens. With the pen over the lens, the whole thing looks like an exclamation point. But see for yourself:

On August 7, Samsung will unveil its new XXL smartphones. The main event will take place in New York, at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, but Samsung will also broadcast the unpacked event for the Galaxy Note 10 on its own website , so that Note fans from all over the world can be there live at 4 PM Eastern.

Two things can be speculated from the video. On the one hand, it could be a hint that the S-Pen will get its own camera, as already suspected some time ago by the rumor mill. On the other hand, however, it could also mean that Samsung has done some work on the camera of the Galaxy smartphone again and wants to focus attention on these very improvements.

When can I buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10?

All guesswork will come to an end on August 7th, when Samsung will show the Galaxy Note 10 to the public for the first time. The Samsung smartphone is expected to be launched before IFA 2019. At the trade fair in Berlin, which is becoming less and less a big stage for smartphones, but more and more a platform for all kinds of gadgets and technologies, Samsung will nevertheless be able to align its trade fair appearance with the new Galaxy Note 10.

We will be there for you during the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and present you with all the important information as it is revealed. Do you already have questions about Galaxy Note 10? Let us know in the comments below.