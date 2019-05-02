We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
It's an uphill struggle for Apple after biggest sales drop in its iPhone history
Authored by: Simone Scanu

Canalys, a private market analysis agency, reported that it is true that global shipments of smartphones have decreased since 2018, but also that Apple is the company most affected by this shrinking market.

According to Canalys, global smartphone shipments declined 6.8% in the first quarter of 2019, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of decline. Interestingly, despite the slump in sales, the top five smartphone manufacturers increased their combined market share to 72%, compared to 66.8% in the same period last year. Most companies have felt the market shrinkage and have individually lost several shares. Among these, however, Samsung and Xiaomi are the only ones to have maintained first and fourth place respectively.

iPhone XI 5K1
Will the new iPhone be able to boost Apple's sales? / © Digit

Apple, on the other hand, is the company to have recorded the largest decrease in shipments of smartphones: 52.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 40.2 million in the same period this year. Canalys analyst Ben Stanton said it's "the biggest drop in iPhone history". One of the causes is certainly the issue of the Chinese market, which has proved particularly difficult for Apple.

canalys smartphone market share
Apple is the company with the largest drop in sales. / © Canalys

The only companies among the first five to come out unscathed are Huawei and OPPO. In particular, the latter saw an increase of 6.2% in shipments. OPPO, as well as Xiaomi, after having obtained excellent results in India, have always a greater presence in Europe. The latest addition to the Chinese company's new brand, the Reno 10x Zoom, will be available in Europe from early June and is the only one currently with a camera that can compete with Huawei's P30 Pro.

AndroidPIT oppo reno 10x back
Do not underestimate OPPO Reno 10x Zoom. / © AndroidPIT

Huawei is the undisputed winner, with a 50.2% increase in smartphones shipped. This was the key factor that led the Chinese to overtake Apple in second place in the world rankings. Huawei's path to the top step of the podium won't be easy and Samsung will do everything it can to keep him close. The South Korean company has just launched its renewed Galaxy A line to keep up with the increasingly fierce competition in the mid-range.

Via: Android Authority Source: Canalys

