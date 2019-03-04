News media and tech companies may be constantly reiterating that artificial intelligence is the future, but it is important to remember that it also poses serious dangers. These are not Terminator scenarios where the machines take over the world, but rather the good old scenario where the human could do anything with the machine. Weapons management will be one of the most problematic issues.

AI can theoretically change the world as we know it. One of the most positive consequences would be for AI to cure cancer, for example, but as always you have to accept the other side of the coin: it changes the way we wage war and its use sometimes raises social, ethical and even political issues.

Can artificial intelligence help or save humanity? / © Jirsak/Shutterstock

Borrowing a JFK quote, we could say that the current situation can be summed up as "don't ask yourself what AI can do for you but what you can do for AI", because, as François Hollande would say, "change is now". Limits must be set now if we don't want the situation to go out of control. This technology "could be dangerous for capitalism and for democracy itself", says Forbes. That is the least we can say, because AI is supported by the largest economic actors, strongly interested in its particularly lucrative aspect. It has already successfully interfered in many public services, including medicine and national security.

The most convincing example of the need for regulation is undoubtedly that of armaments. A former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, concretely explained that "it may be a lot harder to control the development of AI weapons than nuclear ones". This sentence says a lot about the approach toward this technology. We must not forget that we must not let ourselves be lulled by new tech and its big actors who want us to believe that everyone is nice. The use of AI is not only pacifist and the need for regulation is urgent.

Forbes says that "Artificial Intelligence regulation may be impossible to achieve without better AI, ironically." In other words, machines should control humans. A very sad (or strange, depending on the point of view) conclusion.

