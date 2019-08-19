US embargo: Donald Trump extends grace period for Huawei

The US embargo against Huawei was supposed to take full effect on August 19. But it seems that Donald Trump has once again extended the grace period. At least, this is what the news agency Reuters claims to have learned.

Today is the end of the 90 days that the US government had granted the Chinese group to prepare for a future without American companies if there is no bilateral agreement with China. Many experts had expected that an agreement would be concluded in time, but that did not happen. Now, the time for Huawei is actually over.

As Reuters reports, this is not going to happen. According to the news agency, the US Department of Commerce is currently preparing a letter extending the deadline by a further 90 days. This would give all stakeholders more time to come up with a reliable solution. Huawei should nevertheless push ahead with the development of Harmony OS, which at some point could serve as an alternative to Android, although this is only an emergency option.

One of the reasons for the extension seems to be the fact that Trump did not want to sign an agreement before the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. The meeting on the Atlantic coast begins on Saturday, August 24 and lasts for three days. Heads of state and representatives from the USA, Great Britain, Canada, Japan, Germany, France and Italy will meet there. However, the Chinese government is not at the table.

Will protests in Hong Kong become a problem for Huawei?

Another problem for Huawei could be the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, or the reaction of the Chinese government in Beijing. Trump said it could be an obstacle to an agreement if the government there used force against the demonstrators: "It would be much more difficult for me to sign an agreement if he [Chinese President Xi Jinping] used force in Hong Kong, so it remains exciting for Huawei."