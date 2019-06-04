The U.S. Justice Department could investigate Apple

The U.S. Department of Justice is considering conducting an investigation into Apple and would have jurisdiction to conduct such an investigation, according to a report from Reuters. The action would be part of a broader review to see if technology giants are using their power to infringe antitrust laws.

A few weeks ago, the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) held a meeting during which they agreed to give the Department of Justice the necessary jurisdiction to conduct antitrust investigations into Apple and Google, the latter owned by Alphabet Inc.

According to Reuter's sources, the FTC was also granted jurisdiction to investigate Amazon and Facebook. However, it is not yet clear what the most important concerns are when considering an investigation into the Cupertino company.

Apple could be under investigation very soon / © Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock

Companies like Spotify have criticized the iPhone manufacturer for its practices, describing its behavior as "anti-competitive" in a complaint filed with the European Union's antitrust bodies. Part of Spotify's reason for its claim is a 30% fee charged by Apple to content-based service providers for using the system created by Apple for in-app purchases.

To date, Apple has not yet taken a position on the matter, nor has it responded to requests for comments on the subject.

The company defended its practices, stating in the past that it only collects a commission if a good or service is sold through an app. It also previously stated that "[o]ur users trust Apple - and that trust is critical to how we operate a fair, competitive store for developer app distribution".

