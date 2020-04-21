VanMoof S3 launched: the turbo electric bicycle just got significantly cheaper

Whereas the electrically assisted bicycles of the Dutch family start-up VanMoof were previously considered a luxury product, the new pedelecs could enter the mainstream. In addition to small innovations, the prices of the upcoming Electrified S3 and the smaller Electrified X3 models have been reduced by up to 70 percent, bringing them below the magical $2,000 mark for the first time.

VanMoof wants to go big now. The Dutch bicycle manufacturer, founded in 2009 by brothers Ties and Taco Carlier, is now on the home stretch to the mainstream. For the production of the new series Electrified S3 and Electrified X3, the complete supply chain has been bought without further ado. The elimination of the middlemen is a source of joy: the introductory price of both models has been reduced to €1,998 / £1,750 / $1,998.

The rather attractive VanMoof S3 electric bicycle. / © VanMoof

The Vanmoof Electrified X3 is more suitable for people under 5'6". / © VanMoof

In addition to the iconic light bar design, the S3/X3 models include the typical VanMoof features:

A turbo button on handlebars

Hydraulic brakes

Front-wheel drive

Theft protection with tracking and return insurance (costs extra)

Automatic gear shift

166-pixel display in the center pole

The new electric, automatic four-gear system on the VanMoof S3. / © VanMoof

If you take a closer look at the Vanmood S3, it seems to follow a similar trend as smartphones once did: components merge more and more uniformly into each other. The saddle is firmly integrated into the seat post. The battery has always been firmly integrated into the frame (yes, the bike has to be plugged in as a whole for charging). The brakes are now fully hydraulic and cables sink into the frame when riding.

The new simple saddle design. / © VanMoof

As part of the anti-theft protection, VanMoof fastens all parts with proprietary screws, but suitable tools are included. So when you change the tires on your VanMoof one day, take this bag to the garage you trust.

VanMoof S3: technical specifications Performance 250/350 Watt (EU/US version) Battery 504 Wh Reach 60-150 km Battery charger 36V4A, full in four hours Theft protection Alarm system, kick-lock, touch unlock, driver recognition, GSM + Bluetooth location Brakes Hydraulic disc brakes v+h Corridors 4-speed gears, electric automatic Tires Schwalbe Big Ben Accessories foot pump, tools, chain oil, belt Price €1,998 / £1,750 / $1,998 Peace of Mind Insurance €290 / £255 / $290 (for three years)

It's even cheaper with subsidies and leasing

Even $1,998 is certainly not what most people would call cheap for a bike. However, there are many different support programs; partly state and local, partly private through the electricity providers around the world. Employers can also receive subsidies and offer their employees leasing bikes. VanMoof offers such programs and even paints the bikes accordingly with company colors and logos.

For comparison, the Electrified S2 we tested in the summer of 2019. / © AndroidPIT

Preliminary conclusion

VanMoof lowers the price of the Electrified S3 in comparison to the VanMoof Electrified S2 by €1,400, or 70 percent. That sounds almost too good to be true. We've tried and tested the models at AndroidPIT since the improved first generation. The update from the first to the second generation was still quite timid. But now a major upgrade is pending. When we do our detailed review, we will find out whether we have to make concessions for the price reduction or whether VanMoof can continue to achieve the wow-factor.