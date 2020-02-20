Verizon reportedly ends deal with Google, won't sell Pixel 4a or Pixel 5

Verizon is apparently ending its partnership with Google to carry future Pixel smartphones due to poor sales of both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, as well as the previous generation. The split would mean that the upcoming Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 will not be available through the major US carrier.

We like the Pixel 4 at AP, at least the XL which has acceptable battery life. But Google has never really managed to sell them to the masses, and the Pixel brand remains quite niche in the grand scheme of things. According to reports from colleagues at Android Police, the carrier has now had enough, and plans to sell new Google Pixel smartphones have been put on hold indefinitely. The news comes courtesy of a source said to be familiar with Verizon's plans. We're still waiting for the US carrier to confirm the reports via an official statement.

The move would come as a huge blow to Google, which has struggled to gain mass support for its own hardware on the smartphone market. The Pixel has been lauded for its camera quality and exclusive Android features for years, but consumers favor brands like Samsung and Apple over what is coming out of Mountain View.

Google did enjoy some sales success with the Pixel 3a, its first attempt at a mid-range smartphone that launched at $399, but for the flagships sales have been disappointing. Some in the industry have suggested that Google doesn't really care about selling that many of its own smartphones, and that the Pixel series is essentially a development and advertising platform for Android. But the future of the Google Pixel will certainly come into question if Verizon drops the phones. The US carrier was responsible for a huge part of the total advertising and promotion of each Pixel generation.