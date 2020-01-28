VIDEO: 5 things we LOVE about the Samsung Galaxy Fold

Back in October 2019, we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Fold . The anticipation had been huge, and we couldn't wait to get our hands on the first foldable smartphone to hit the shelves that wasn't a joke (sorry, Royole FlexPai ). Back then, we could only test the phone for a week, but now we've had more time with it, here are five things we love about the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Our original review of the Galaxy Fold was conducted with a device we borrowed from our good friend, Jens Herforth (thanks again, Jens!). We put it through its paces and were happy with the review, but when using a phone every day for a month or longer you notice things you didn't pick up on at first. This is what we call everyday usage testing.

Now that we've had a Galaxy Fold from Samsung for some time, we've had time to use it as a daily smartphone for a longer than a month. We wanted to bring you this video to highlight some of the things we love about the Galaxy Fold. Enjoy!