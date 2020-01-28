VIDEO: 5 things we LOVE about the Samsung Galaxy Fold
Back in October 2019, we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The anticipation had been huge, and we couldn't wait to get our hands on the first foldable smartphone to hit the shelves that wasn't a joke (sorry, Royole FlexPai). Back then, we could only test the phone for a week, but now we've had more time with it, here are five things we love about the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
Our original review of the Galaxy Fold was conducted with a device we borrowed from our good friend, Jens Herforth (thanks again, Jens!). We put it through its paces and were happy with the review, but when using a phone every day for a month or longer you notice things you didn't pick up on at first. This is what we call everyday usage testing.
Now that we've had a Galaxy Fold from Samsung for some time, we've had time to use it as a daily smartphone for a longer than a month. We wanted to bring you this video to highlight some of the things we love about the Galaxy Fold. Enjoy!
Have you tried the Samsung Galaxy Fold yet? Let us know in the comments section below.
Ars technicas long term review of the fold was brutal and closer to my thinking.