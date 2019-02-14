The countdown to Samsung's Unpacked event, where the new Galaxy S10 models will be announced, has now begun. Leaks are everywhere and thus, as per tradition, there are not many surprises that remain to be revealed. However, a curious video of the Galaxy S10 Plus and its protective layer raises questions.

Before I tell you anything else, I want you to watch this video carefully. In the following footage, you can admire a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus as it is shown to the camera revealing a curious detail when the display is turned off.

Did you get a good look at that? The screen protector on this Galaxy S10 Plus model has not one but two holes. The first, the one at the top right, is understandable: the Gorilla Glass protection that covers the curved display of the S10 Plus opens to make room for the front cameras of the smartphone. So far, everything is fine.

The second hole in the protective glass seems to be positioned exactly where we will find the new fingerprint reader integrated into the display. This fingerprint reader should use a different type of technology from that seen so far on OPPO, Vivo or OnePlus smartphones. The latter use optical technology while the S10 range (with the exception of the S10e) should use a new ultrasonic reader that is faster and safer, a technology that has convinced us on Huawei Mate 20 RS.

However, we can deduce from these images that this new Qualcomm sensor does work very well with some types of protective glass and therefore requires a hole. A solution that I find quite ridiculous, and that I hope is not necessary for the smartphones arriving on February 20 in San Francisco.

First of all, with the display off, it looks like you're holding an iPhone 3GS with its huge home button. In addition, imagine for a moment use this display protector for a long time, such as a year or more. The amount of dirt and dust that would accumulate at the edges of that circular opening would be so high that it would be visible when the display is on, ruining the user experience.

And once you remove the glass cover, you'll find yourself with immaculate glass everywhere, with micro scratches due to wear, apart from in the circular shape in the middle of the display. I have the creeps...

What do you think of this unusual solution?