We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

2 min read No comments

Arlo surveillance camera app will receive a major update

Authored by: Luca Zaninello

Arlo surveillance cameras are among the best on the market for home security and remote control via app. The already complete application for Android and iOS is about to receive a major update, as announced by the CEO of the company on Twitter.

On this busy day of offers called Cyber Monday, it's not just discounts that make the news. This is the case with Arlo, a company specializing in the production of surveillance cameras, whose CEO managed to get himself and his company in the headlines with a simple Tweet.

AndroidPIT netgear arlo pro smart home camera 5349
Small, functional and complete. Here is one of the Arlo cameras. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The social post in question concerns the news coming for the Arlo application for both Android and iOS. Matthew McRae summarizes the important changes coming soon:

Improvements include the ability to temporarily mute notifications, the arrival of new widgets, and two-factor authentication for improved security. Not only that, the CEO of Arlo shared in a subsequent post that the ideas came directly from the community and invites everyone to continue contributing to the improvement of the app.

The new features announced can be expected in early 2019, but McRae promises that the Arlo team will strive to be faster in the future. An appreciable effort!

Via: The Verge

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 3 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing

Recommended articles

Recommended articles

FOLLOW US: