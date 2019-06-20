Vivo's Super FlashCharge promises 120W and 0-100 in 13 minutes

Vivo has announced its new charging technology, Super FlashCharge. Thanks to this system, a smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery can be charged from 0 to 100 in just 13 minutes with the 120W charger.

The race for the world's fastest charger probably started with Oppo and its VOOC charging technology, which has been around for years now on all the brand's models in different forms. OnePlus, which is also part of the BBK Technologies group, currently uses 30W Warp Charge technology which is slow compared to Huawei's 40W SuperCharge or Oppo's 50W SuperVooc.

The OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini edition recharges at a speed of 50W! / © AndroidPIT

Vivo, which until now had a 44W charger only found in the smartphones of its sub-brand IQOO, decided to surprise everyone by announcing on the Chinese social network Weibo its new Super FlashCharge. It is able to recharge an empty 4,000mAh battery to full in just 13 minutes. This is possible thanks to a proprietary charging system that can reach 120W of maximum power output, more than twice the already amazing fast charging stuff from Oppo.

I can't wait to try a smartphone with Super FlashCharge! / © Vivo

There have been no announcements about the possible availability of this technology in a real smartphone, however, a Vivo product manager posted a video of the charging system in action and... damn, it's incredibly fast! In addition, the brand has tagged in the post in question with the hashtag #vivo5G, indicating perhaps the arrival of the technology on the first 5G smartphone from the company that certainly will not be far off arriving.

However, Vivo is not the only company working on such technology. Xiaomi recently showed a prototype smartphone that can fully recharge a phone at 100W in just 17 minutes!

Would you be interested in having similar technology in your smartphone?