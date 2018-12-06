We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

Vodafone and Sky partner in Europe for the first live broadcast via 5G

Authored by: Luca Zaninello

The new era of telecommunications is closer than ever, so much so that a partnership between Vodafone and Sky aims to broadcast the first European live broadcast on a 5G network tomorrow.

The appointment is at 17:00 on SkyTG24, the channel dedicated to Sky news in Italy. Thanks to a special encoder connected to the camera dedicated to the service, Vodafone will be able to send an audio-video signal of high quality and low latency directly to Sky, which will then manage the transmission. This will be the first-ever news service to take advantage of next-generation connectivity in Europe.

The live broadcast will take place from La Scala in Milan and will feature all the institutional personalities and celebrities Italians know and love. The experiment is part of the 5G test for Vodafone in Milan, which aims to transform the city into the European capital of 5G.

