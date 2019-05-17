Engineer invents boxing robot for VR games: What could go wrong?

Those who love to immerse themselves in virtual reality at the highest level will surely appreciate what James Bruton, a robotic engineer, has created in collaboration with the University of Portsmouth: a robot boxer that can hit you in real life when you are hit in a VR game. It sounds incredible but it's real!

No, it's not a joke. But, you can't get your hands on it, or at least not yet. Robotic engineer and YouTuber James Bruton has collaborated with students at the University of Portsmouth to create a robot that can literally punch humans in real life while they play immersed in virtual reality.

You could say that this robot is dedicated to lovers of the immersive experience of fighting games who are still missing that extra something. Well, here it is, a robot that rotates on a wooden base and has 3D printed arms, all powered by an Arduino Mega interface that responds to signals from the HTC Vive. Finally, the movements of the robot are synchronized with its movements within the VR game.

While it's just a particularly fun idea, would you like to have a more real experience while you're immersed in VR?