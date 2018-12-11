Thanks to Oculus and Sony, sales of VR headsets are up

The market for virtual reality and augmented reality eyewear and helmets grew by 8.2% in the third quarter of 2018, mainly thanks to Sony's contribution with its PlayStation VR, and the sales of Oculus GO and Rift models. After four quarters of decline, finally, the figures are hopeful.

Although it is struggling to make a niche for itself in the market and in our daily lives, we are finding more and more virtual reality devices coming to market. Now, with the drop in prices and the arrival of the Oculus GO, sales have risen again.

PlayStation VR: the king of the market

With 463,000 units moved, PlayStation Virtual Reality (PSVR) was by far the best-selling headset, with a 20.6 percent increase. Behind it was the Oculus Rift with 300,000 sales, and HTC Vive with 230,000 units sold. In total, more than one million VR headsets were sold if we only consider the "wired" versions.

If we talk about headsets without a screen, like Samsung's Gear VR, things are totally different, with a 58.6% decrease and a diminishing availability of the product in stores. In addition, some of the latest Samsung smartphones are not compatible with this device. A clear sign that Samsung is putting aside the Gear VR...

Oculus is likely to launch the Rift S in 2019 / © Oculus

Quite the opposite if we talk about the sector of standalone headsets, those that do not need to connect to any other device, which has grown a spectacular 428.6 percent. Much of the reason lies with the arrival of the Oculus Go, with 191,000 units sold (and also the Xiaomi Mi VR in the Asian market). These figures, added to the sales of its Rift model, place Oculus as the number one VR manufacturer today.

Good numbers also for augmented reality devices

Although far behind in absolute numbers, the AR headsets also show positive numbers, with Lenovo's Star Wars Jedi Challenges being the audience's favorite helmet. A lightsaber always helps to sell a product, though.

What is also noticeable is a lack of figures for the Hololens glasses from Microsoft, one of the most popular devices. All indications are that consumers are waiting for a possible second generation to arrive in 2019.

What do you think about virtual reality helmets? Do you have one yet?