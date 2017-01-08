Was the Galaxy Note 4 the last great Samsung phone?

Since the departure of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in 2016 and the lackluster performance of the Galaxy Note 5, the Galaxy Note 4 has grown to be the preferred device for phablet fans. Despite the fact that the Note 4 is now well over two years old, demand for the device has continued to ensure its viability within the smartphone market. Does this mean that the Note 4 has become the undisputed King of all Samsung devices? Maybe - you never can tell. Let’s take a look at how the Note 4 might have earned this perception.
It did almost everything
When designing smartphones, there are always things which don’t make the cut, for whatever reason. A feature or part of the time, that wasn't delivered due to budget or time restraints. This wasn't really the case with the Note 4. What’s interesting about the Note 4 is that it kind of did everything.
It had the fastest processor at the time, a world-class QHD display, and a fantastic camera. The inclusion of the quad-core Snapdragon 805 with GHz with 3 GB of RAM ensured that the Note 4 was one of the most powerful smartphones available. It had wireless and quick-charging functionality. It had a fingerprint scanner and a heart-rate monitor.
Essentially, it included all of the features you would want from a premium Android phone. It also had the S Pen, the stylus that elevates the Galaxy Note series above typical tablet fare.
And features it did lack, were part of a trade-off. It wasn’t waterproof, but given the removable battery this was to be expected. It didn’t have front-facing speakers, but Samsung must have (correctly) identified that these were way down on customers' lists of priorities.
What’s interesting about the Note 4 is that it kind of did everything
Crucially, the Note 4 was the last major Samsung handset to offer expandable storage and a removable battery pack. It was almost sacrilege when Samsung dropped these from its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series, which goes some way in explaining why the Galaxy Note 4 is still so well-regarded.
It stood out from the crowd in all the right ways
Another factor in its enduring popularity is the lack of real competition at the time. Even the iPhone 6 that was released at around the same time couldn't compare, lagging far behind what Android users had become accustomed to in the power stakes. At the time of its release the Note 4 was streets ahead of everything in terms of both performance and features.
Samsung put everything it could into the Galaxy Note 4 and the result was a phone that captured the hearts of Android fans and non-Android fans alike. Though its successor, the Note 5, offered several tiny changes that did make it better than the Note 4, it still doesn’t offer what the Note 4 is able to deliver.
So, what comes next?
At the moment there is a great deal of discussion, and even more speculation, on what we can expect to see released by Samsung in 2017. Many Samsung devotees are patiently waiting for the release of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8, so there is a chance that the popularity of the Note 4 may experience a bit of a downturn. That said, for the time being its looking as though Note 4 owners will still be able to continue to use their devices. Batteries can still be purchased from Samsung, and the Note 4 is continuing to receive software updates and security updates.
But when can we expect to see a successor to the Note 4? Should we even be expecting a successor? These questions are currently going unanswered by Samsung. The Galaxy Note 7, spontaneous combustion issues aside, was a worthy contender in this respect, but did the issues which caused its downfall also spell the end for the entire Samsung Note series? At the moment this is a fairly open question. Samsung may surprise us at forthcoming Mobile World Congress with a new phablet - most likely the Note 8 - as serial leaker Evan Blass has indicated there may be one on the way. Whether or not this is the case, only time will tell.
Samsung Galaxy S8 models are indeed skipping SM-G94* model numbers, will ship as SM-G950 & SM-G955. Know what else is in the works? SM-N950.— Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 9, 2016
Was the Galaxy Note 4 truly the last great Samsung device? Should we be holding off on the final verdict until the mythical Samsung Galaxy S8 is released? Let us know in the comments below.
Readers' favorite comments
-
Heather Cox
Before I purchased my note 4, I had the note 2 for 2 plus years and loved it. Many phones caught my attention within those years but I wouldn't let go of my note 2. The shit pen on my note 2 was great but lacked things u could really use. With my note 4 I am thrilled to have a fully functional S pen, it's a great and amazing pen along with all the other great things that are here with the note 4. I don't believe that any other phone after the note 4 will really compare, I'm sticking with mine!! Samsung has always out beat a iPhone in my eyes because of the battery an storage, there are reason that these phones have different names and manufacturers. Samsungs are compatible with so many other devices as well y would u limit yourself with....to my fellow note 4 users keep enjoying all the great things this phone offers and to the manufacturer of samsung note 4 stop trying to b so much like an iphone please, my opinion we stick with u and android because of just what it is. If we wanted a iPhone we would have purchased one.
-
Jonathan Mogale
I have the phone. Best phone I've ever owned. It does everything the Note 5 claims to do and more. The Camera is not far off from the Note 5. Expendable storage. S Pen functionality. Super Good screen. Handles Multi Window pretty well. All in all with everything considered I'm not going to upgrade to the note 5. It's clearly an inferior device from what I'm using.
-
DaX
So true man
149 comments
I've had note 4 for about 6 months and I can honestly say its without doubt its the best phone I've had. The camera is great the screen is fantastic and it all works so well. Why on earth did Samsung drop the changeable battery I will never know. I tried a LGG4 and I was totally underwhelmed by the camera the pictures looked flat most of the time it missed out on focus points unlike the note 4 which focused everytime and the pictures were more vibrant. The note 4 is far better for playing games on also I found the screen on the N4 far less tiring on rhe eyes.Guess what phone I will get when the N4 eventuly wears out and that most likely will be another N4. I will never downgrade to a crappy IPhone
The Note 4 running lollipop 5.1.1 is indeed an awesome phone. I started with the original note back in 2011, used my Note 2 from 2012 until September 2015. When it was time to replace it, I decided against the Note 5 and bought the Note 4 (The T-Mobile rep really tried to sell me the note 5, :). Oh and this is the second Note that I'm skipping). Anyway, I'm not a huge Touchwiz fan, but I tolerate it because I'm a huge S-Pen fan. With regards to the lack of removable batteries, I can forgive that, since I know it can be replaced once it stops holding a charge (HTC quoted me $40 to replace my HTC ONE M7 battery, so I know it's definitely doable to replace a built-in battery). Lack of an expandable storage on a device that is supposed to be a productivity device... that's unforgivable in my books! So, Samsung, bring back the IR Blaster, removable battery, SD card slot and for the love of baby Jesus, get rid of that gorilla glass back. It's not sensible! The Note 6 needs to be just as awesome as the Note 4 for me to consider another Samsung Note again.
All alot of what you say is right on the money. I too loved my Note 2 for years. These are the two best Notes ever made. Note 5 is a downgrade compared to the stellar Note 4! However, let me offer one correction. The Note 4 was not and is not awesome on Lollipop at all.
Note 4 is awesome on Kit Kat. Note 4 came with Kit Kat for a reason. It was designed for Note 4 optimization and is. You folks that insist on updating will enjoy the well documented bugs, screen lag and battery drain that has been complained about in blogs for months. You will also enjoy UI changes you never asked for without your permission. Sounds awesome indeed to me.
WE LOVE THE NOTE 4! MORE ARTICLES ON THE NOTE 4 PLEASE!!!
Yes note 4 best phone ever
Ingles por favor. We speak English here.
Yo estoy meramente. Desepcionado con Samsung por su Note 5 y el S6 Edge + realmente la pereza y la haraganencia los domo por completo haciendo 2 telefonos iguales y ademas sin absolutamente nada bueno que ofrecer al usuario. Además de ser tan caros y no cumplen con nada de lo que se esperaba.
I have had a Samsung Galaxy NOTE 4 since 1st quarter of this year (2015) and I love it. I have no interested in Galaxy NOTE 5 as it was minor upgraded from NOTE 4. Also some feature does not fit to the users demand such as un-removable battery and does not have an extra SD Card slot for upgrade the memory. I am sure most of the end users unhappy with it.
I am one of the Galaxy NOTE 4 heavy users, I found some components need to be improved such as one function on the S Pen does not support is (Highlighter). the S Pen can draw and write a message, but it cannot highlight the important words or content on the docs. Some other things also need to be improved as well.
That is why I skip Galaxy NOTE 5, I am waiting for the NOTE 6 and hope it will be rectified some missing points as commented from the end users.
THANKS
I have the note 4 I absolutely love everything about it! !!! I am ready to upgrade and seeing that the note 5 , in my opinion has no features that excite me. I plan on keeping my note 4 and waiting for a true upgrade with a expandable storage SD card and removable battery! Why upgrade with no real improvements? ???? Way to go Samsung, NOT!!!!!!
I have owned all note series, and i can confirm that note5 is the best mobile i have ever seen in term of performace durability, look. The only drawback is the non removable storage which may affect performance if exist.
I have to admit that the Note 4 is the last Android phone I will purchase for a long time relatively future proof and for all the reasons you mentioned hit a wall so to speak 😊
Scott,
I think we need a follow-up article on the Note 4 based on all the feedback! Things to hope for in the Note 6?
How about a poll?
Just went through a flood in Texas, if it had not been for the replaceable battery in note 4 , I would not have had any contact with family or weather info, since I lost my cable, power and landline phone. I will never buy a phone without a replaceable battery.
I still keeping my note 4 after the lollipop update my phone is so l still a beast. It does everything I can answer a call and still play my games at the Sametime. I love doing a lot more with it 4 apps on screen at the sametime in windows and bubbles texting fb and calling a real work horse. IR blaster too.
Before I purchased my note 4, I had the note 2 for 2 plus years and loved it. Many phones caught my attention within those years but I wouldn't let go of my note 2. The shit pen on my note 2 was great but lacked things u could really use. With my note 4 I am thrilled to have a fully functional S pen, it's a great and amazing pen along with all the other great things that are here with the note 4. I don't believe that any other phone after the note 4 will really compare, I'm sticking with mine!! Samsung has always out beat a iPhone in my eyes because of the battery an storage, there are reason that these phones have different names and manufacturers. Samsungs are compatible with so many other devices as well y would u limit yourself with....to my fellow note 4 users keep enjoying all the great things this phone offers and to the manufacturer of samsung note 4 stop trying to b so much like an iphone please, my opinion we stick with u and android because of just what it is. If we wanted a iPhone we would have purchased one.
Couldn't have said it better myself! See Scott!
Great blog. More on the Note 4!!
Don't forget about the IR sensor! It's sad to see such a great feature go away in the Note 5. You will be missed...
The N4 is a great phone. I will be sticking with it since I can change my battery when ever it runs down.
My N4 has never been the same since the Lollypop upgrade so right now I would let it go for a N5 with better performance, however, I'm not willing to give up the expanded storage. I can loose the ability to swap batteries but Samsung really didn't need to drop the memory expansion from the N5, they could have put the memory card slot next to the sim card! For that reason alone I can't buy the Note 5, it's my personal way of punishing Samsung. We buy these phones and our loyalty is rewarded by stripping down the upgrades to save a few bucks, come on Samsung think of the millions of phone you didn't sell because of that memory card, just stupid in my opinion. Put it back if you want to sell me a new note phone or I will look elsewhere when I tire of my Lollypop N4!