How to watch the Huawei P40 Pro launch event live stream

Tomorrow, March 26, Huawei will present its P40 smartphones via a global live stream. Among them is the P40 Pro, which we are looking forward to - even if we are far away from the office. You can follow the live stream from your garden chair, couch or bed, right here on AndroidPIT.

After Redmi presented its Note 9S on Monday (March 23rd), Huawei now also joins the ranks of the global launch event streamers. Tomorrow, Thursday, March 26, the company will present its P40 series - including the P40, P40 Pro and P40 Lite - and the event will be broadcast in Europe at 14:00 (CET). You can be there to see it all unfold. Here's how.

Huawei P40 Pro: be there when Huawei unpacks its new flagship

Even though the pandemic is currently affecting the entire world, smartphone manufacturer Huawei is now introducing its new smartphone series. The Chinese will present its P40 Pro to the public. Three products are in the starting blocks for this, and all of them look interesting.

You can follow the Global Launch Event in two possible ways. One possibility is the live stream via Facebook. The other is to follow the launch via YouTube. You can see the corresponding live YouTube stream below: