watchOS 6: the Apple Watch finally becomes more independent

Like every year, Apple not only offers iOS but also a new software version to its own smartwatch operating system, watchOS. The main focus of this year? Making it more independent from the iPhone.

But first the little things: like every year there are new Watchfaces, from simple to complicated. Apple is particularly proud of the penetrating chirping called Taptic Chimes that the watch emits every hour, but only if desired. In addition, there is now the possibility of the LGBT rainbow bracelet available for the Apple Watch, including a matching wallpaper.

Apple gives its own Watch new faces! / © Apple

How to make the Apple Watch independent

It gets exciting when you look at the new features for more independence from the iPhone. The first big step: Apple brings the App Store to the Apple Watch. With watchOS 6 it will be possible to browse the smartwatch for apps, read app descriptions, ratings and more and, of course, install apps directly from the watch.

In addition, there is now a fully-featured calculator, with which it is also possible to calculate tips or split a bill with a few taps. A voice recorder makes it possible to record voice memos via the watch and audiobooks can also be controlled more easily via the Apple Watch in future.

Audio books, voice notes and a calculator: The Apple Watch can do everything even without an iPhone. / © Apple

Now also the new streaming API can be used. Thanks to this, it will be possible in the future to stream music, podcasts, Internet radio or audiobooks directly to the Apple Watch with an eSIM. This means that you can leave your iPhone at home for the next jogging session.

Speaking of fitness ...

Of course, Apple does not ignore the topic of fitness either. In the future, there will be more detailed information on completed training sessions and a useful trend in which one's own performance can be viewed in a time axis in order to better assess training success.

In addition, a new feature shows you how loud it is in the current environment and what damage can occur to your ears should you stick around. The demo on stage showed 96 decibels as being dangerously loud.

The Apple Watch warns with watchOS 6 against loud ambient noise. / © Apple

For women, Apple has implemented Cycle Tracking. This gives females the opportunity to observe and track their menstrual cycle via the Apple Watch and to enter information about it on the device. The app gives a notification when the woman has her fertile days. These functions will also be integrated into Apple Health in the future, independently of the Apple Watch.

WatchOS 6 will be released for developers later this week. The final version is expected to be released together with iOS 12 in autumn this year.

What do you think about the new features of watchOS 6?