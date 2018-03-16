This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.

RIP Android Wear! Wear OS is here, expanding to new markets

Authored by: Amy Hocknell

This week, Google announced its re-branding of Android Wear to Wear OS, which presumably is a move made to recover from a disappointing launch of Android Wear 2.0. In addition, Google has expanded its newly named wearables to more markets. 

Goodbye Android Wear, hello Wear OS!

Based on the principle that wearables should be accessible for everyone, Google highlighted that more and more iPhone users own one of these devices. 

"Android Wear was founded on the belief that wearable technology should be for everyone, no matter what style you wear on your wrist or what phone you have in your pocket...one out of three new Android Wear watch owners also used an iPhone"

Because of this reason, Google made the decision to change the name and logo to better reflect its technology. Dennis Troper, Head of Product for Android wear stated "we are now Wear OS by Google, a wearables operating system for everyone". Over the next few weeks then, you could expect the new name to appear on your smart watch. 

Google is determined to be more successful in the wearable market  / © AndroidPIT

More markets on the horizon

The availability of Android Wear was initially quite limited, being only purchasable in the UK or the US. Along with its re-branding to Wear OS, this has now changed. On Google support, you can clearly see three additional countries, which are: Spain, Australia and Canada.

New name, new look

Considering the brand is completely changing the name, it makes sense to give the logo a makeover too. And it's looking very, well... Google. Rather like the assistant logo, don't you think? The interface is slightly different with a white background, and from the screenshots below, you can see that the icons on the watch face are rounded. As well as this, the options are easily accessible. 

A new look: here is the Wear OS app. © Reddit

Will your device get the upgrade to Wear OS?

We've compiled a list of all the smart watches that will be upgraded to the new face of Android Wear following the announcement made by Google:

  • Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20
  • Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch
  • Diesel Full Guard
  • Emporio Armani Connected
  • Fossil Q Control
  • Fossil Q Explorist
  • Fossil Q Founder 2.0
  • Fossil Q Marshal
  • Fossil Q Venture
  • Fossil Q Wander
  • Guess Connect
  • Gc Connect
  • Huawei Watch 2 
  • Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch
  • Kate Spade Scallop
  • LG Watch Sport
  • LG Watch Style
  • Louis Vuitton Tambour
  • Misfit Vapor
  • Michael Kors Access Bradshaw
  • Michael Kors Access Dylan
  • Michael Kors Access Grayson
  • Michael Kors Sofie
  • Montblanc Summit
  • Movado Connect
  • Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E
  • Nixon Mission
  • Polar M600
  • Skagen Falster Smartwatch
  • TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41
  • TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45
  • Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You
  • ZTE Quartz

It's clear then that Google are not giving up on the wearable world, even though Android Wear had a disappointing start. 

What do you think of the decision? Which smartwatch do you have on your wrist? Leave a comment.

Source: Google Blog

