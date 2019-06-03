The numbers don't lie: Apple is still the king of wearables

Just two months ago, we wrote an article on the wearables market: it is growing rapidly and Apple is in first place. Today, IDC provided the results for the first quarter of 2019 and Apple is still in the lead.

The numbers reveal that the same top five companies at the end of last year are leading once again, however, the order is not exactly the same. Apple remains the leader, with strong growth of 49.5% compared to the previous year. Xiaomi is also still in second place, with growth of 68.2% compared to the same period last year. The brands' market share increased from 24.5% and 11.9% respectively to 26.8% and 12.3%.

Apple is still top of the class when it comes to wearables. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Fitbit lost its third position and fell back to 5th, leaving Samsung and especially Huawei free to move up the ladder. The latter had an excellent year, showing growth of 282.2% compared to the same period last year. Unfortunately, Huawei is in a difficult situation so its future in the wearables market could well be compromised.

It is also interesting to see that when you consider wrist-worn devices only, Xiaomi is the leader. Its affordable pricing strategy is proving successful here, but Apple is still able to hold second place despite the price of its Apple Watch.

Do you use wearable devices?