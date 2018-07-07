What hardware specs would your ideal smartphone have?

We're back with our second poll about your ideal smartphone. Last time , we asked how your perfect smartphone should look. Now, we want to know what you think it should have under the hood.

Tastes vary, especially with devices as personal as smartphones. Not everyone wants or needs a flashy, high-end flagship. Some prefer an honest mid-range device without too many bells and whistles. Others just want to be able to make calls and send texts.

Whatever your preferences may be, our poll is made to accommodate all your tastes. What specs does a device have to have to satisfy all your needs and desires? The better the specs, the more expensive the device, which makes it a bit less ideal. So choose wisely!

A little chip makes a big difference. / © AndroidPIT

What is the best biometric unlocking method? Traditional fingerprint scanner

In-display fingerprint scanner

Iris scanner

Facial recognition

No biometrics needed (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

What is the best fingerprint scanner position? Under the display

In-display

On the side

On the back (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Should it have a removable battery? (Remember, this can make water resistance more difficult!) Yes

No (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

What are the best compatibilities and sensors? Bluetooth

NFC

What are the best compatibilities and sensors? Bluetooth
NFC
Infra-red

Do you need a microSD slot? Yes

Do you need a microSD slot? Yes
No

Single or dual SIM? Single

Dual hybrid

Single or dual SIM? Single
Dual hybrid
Dual non-hybrid

How much storage do you need? 32 GB

64 GB

128 GB

How much storage do you need? 32 GB
64 GB
128 GB
256 GB

Do you prefer a large or optimized battery? Large: above 4,000 mAh

Optimized: below 4,000 mAh

I don't care (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Do you need special charging? Fast charging

Wireless charging

Fast charging and wireless

I don't care (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Which brand of processor? Qualcomm

MediaTek

Kirin

Exynos

Which brand of processor? Qualcomm
MediaTek
Kirin
Exynos
It doesn't matter

What processor performance do you need? Top of the line, and nothing less

An optimized mid-range without hiccups

A simple mid-range

Entry-level, just for the basics

I don't care (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Anything missing from the poll that we should have included? Let us know in the comments! We'll have the final results for you soon!