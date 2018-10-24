The choice is yours: what would your dream smartphone look like?

Today you'll get to do what you perhaps have wanted to do for a long time: create your own dream smartphone! We want to know what a smartphone absolutely needs to have to be the best device you can imagine.

Have you ever heard of PETYA? Choose “I don’t think so.” or “Yes, I think so.”. VS 23699 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

5191 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

The material

Let's start with the frame. There are several options, and many devices use a combination of materials. Every material has different advantages and disadvantages. Plastic, for example, allows for radio signal to easily pass through, but doesn't do this as well as glass. Aluminum is prone to dents, but won't crack. Glass is best when it's cleaned. These are just a few of the many things to consider. So what materials would your dream smartphone use?

What material should the frame be? Aluminum

Glass

Plastic

Leather

Steel

Kevlar

Doesn't matter (Multiple selections allowed) View results VOTE!

Do you prefer glass over aluminum? / © AndroidPIT

The display

The main feature of every smartphone is the display, and there are several things to consider. Of course, the size is decisive, but the screen's technology is also important. Oh, and of course, there's the question of the notch.

What kind of display would your dream device have? OLED

IPS

LCD

Doesn't matter (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

How large should the display be? 4.5 to 4.9 inches

5.0 to 5.4 inches

5.5 to 5.9 inches

6.0 to 6.4 inches

6.5 to 7 inches (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Does the smartphone need a notch? Yes

No

Doesn't matter (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

OLED or IPS? Notch or no notch? / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The processor

The next thing to consider is the processor, and in an ideal world you might choose chips from Samsung and Hisilicon (Huawei) that aren't ordinarily available on smartphones from other manufacturers. So which core would you choose for your dream smartphone?

Which processor should it have? The fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon

The fastest Samsung Exynos

The fastest Hisilicon Kirin

Doesn't matter (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

The processor is the centerpiece of every smartphone. / © AndroidPIT

The cameras

Smartphone cameras have surpassed digital cameras, especially compact ones. It's remarkable that manufacturers are going in completely different directions with respect to the number of lenses and the kinds of features they bring to the fore. So here you have a big decision to make regarding your dream smartphone's camera configuration.

How many lenses does the main camera need? One

Two

Three

Four

Doesn't matter (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

What features are particularly important to you in the camera? Optical zoom

Ultra wide-angle capability

4K video

AI support

Monochrome sensor

Simple operation

Many camera modes

Especially high resolution (Multiple selections allowed) View results VOTE!

Four lenses is currently the maximum for the main camera. / © AndroidPIT

The memory

There's one basic principle when it comes to memory: having more helps a lot. While this is true, you might not choose the highest option. Think about how much RAM and internal storage your smartphone really needs.

How much internal memory should the device have? At least 64GB

At least 128GB

At least 256GB

At least 512GB

Doesn't matter, as long as it's expandable (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

How much RAM do you need? At least 4GB

At least 6GB

At least 8GB

Doesn't matter (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

How much memory do you really need? / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The battery

It will probably be a long time before we return to the good old days of having days and days of battery life like on old simple cellphones. Nevertheless, there are huge differences among smartphones, not only in terms of capacity, but also in charging technology. What is particularly important to you?

How much battery capacity should the device have? At least 3,000 mAh

At least 4,000 mAh

At least 5,000 mAh (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

How should the battery be recharged? Definitely wirelessly

Fast recharging technology is most important

Doesn't matter (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Keep going, there's nothing to see here! / © AndroidPIT

The software

In our dream scenario you also get to choose the software for your smartphone. Would you choose Android stock software or one of the many smartphone manufacturers' skins, which have exciting additional functions on board. Which would you prefer?

Which software should the device have? Pure Android

Samsung Touchwiz

Huawei EMUI

Sony Xperia UI

HTC Sense

Xiaomi MIUI

LG UI

Another skin

Doesn't matter (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Not all Android is the same. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The unlocking method

There are more and more different unlocking methods on the market, and they differ in many ways. Where should the fingerprint sensor be located? What kind of facial recognition is ideal? Or is this all irrelevant to you?

Which biometric unlocking method would you want? Face Unlock 2D

Face Unlock 3D

Fingerprint sensor in display

Fingerprint sensor in front

Fingerprint sensor in back

Doesn't matter (Multiple selections allowed) View results VOTE!

Face Unlock is trending. / © AndroidPIT

And what else?

Are there any other features that your dream smartphone absolutely must have? Then let us know in the comments and we'll discuss them!

Now it's your turn: it's time to assemble your dream smartphone!